How to watch Portugal vs Norway with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between Portugal and Norway will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jorge Jesus has no listed injuries or suspensions for the Portugal squad ahead of this fixture, though updates will be added closer to kick-off. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Staale Solbakken's Norway squad also carries no listed suspensions. No probable lineup has been confirmed, though the fitness of Martin Odegaard will be worth monitoring after the Norway captain was left limping following a challenge during the defeat to Portugal on Matchday 2. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Portugal have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 win away at Denmark in the Nations League, and they also beat Norway 2-1 and Wales 1-0 in the same competition. Their only defeat in this run came against Spain in the World Cup, and they beat Croatia 2-1 earlier in that tournament. Portugal have scored eight goals and conceded three across these five matches.

Norway have won one, lost three, and have one further result across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Wales in the Nations League, following a 2-1 loss to Portugal on Matchday 2. Their sole win in this run was a 3-2 victory over Denmark on the opening Nations League matchday. Norway also lost 2-1 to England in the World Cup quarter-finals but beat Brazil 2-1 earlier in that tournament. They have scored eight goals and conceded eight across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League A on September 27, 2026, when Portugal won 2-1 at home. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Portugal have won four times and Norway once, with Portugal scoring seven goals to Norway's three. The only Norway win in that run came in a European Championship qualifier in September 2010.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 3 3 0 0 7 3 +4 9 W W W 2 Denmark DEN 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 L W L 3 Norway NOR 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 L L W 4 Wales WAL 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 W L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Portugal lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A going into this fixture, while Norway sit third. Portugal can extend their advantage at the top with a win, while Norway need a result to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.