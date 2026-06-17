How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Portugal and DR Congo will kick-off at 17 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has not confirmed a probable lineup for Portugal, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed ahead of the Group K opener. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

Sebastien Desabre's DR Congo side also head into the fixture without confirmed absences or suspensions on record. Full team news for both sides will be updated as official information is released.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal arrive in fine shape, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Martinez's side beat Nigeria 2-1 and Chile 2-1 in back-to-back June friendlies, and earlier in the year defeated the United States 2-0 on the road. Their only blemish across the five-match run was a 0-0 draw with Mexico in March. Portugal have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures, conceding just three, including a 9-1 demolition of Armenia in World Cup qualifying.

DR Congo's recent record is less convincing. Desabre's side have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Chile, and they were beaten 1-0 by Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Positive results include a 1-0 win over Jamaica in World Cup qualifying and a 2-0 friendly victory against Bermuda. The Leopards have scored four goals and conceded three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Portugal and DR Congo is available from the provided records. This fixture appears to be a first competitive or recent meeting between the two nations, and no historical results from the last five encounters could be confirmed.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit second and Portugal third ahead of the opening round of fixtures.