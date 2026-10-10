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Ligue 1
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoLe Mans
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans: Worldwide Ligue 1 broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Paris Saint-Germain
Le Mans
Ligue 1

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Andorra

beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports France

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

DIRECTV Latin America

Armenia

TV Start

TV Start

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chile

DGO (DIRECTV)

DIRECTV GO

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports Colombia

DIRECTV Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

New World Sport1

New World TV

Egypt

beIN Sports French

beIN Sports

France

beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports France

Gabon

New World Sport1

New World TV

Iraq

TOD

TOD

Israel

Sport 3

Sport 1 / Sport 3

Italy

Como TV

Como TV

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico

FOX Sports

FOX Sports Mexico

Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru

DIRECTV Peru

Portugal

Sport TV3

Sport TV

Russia

TV Start

TV Start

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Turkey

beIN CONNECT Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

Fox Sports 2

FOX Sports

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 6
Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Mans will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Probable lineups

4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Formation
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM
3-1-4-2
M. SafonovM. SafonovA. HakimiA. HakimiI. ZabarnyiI. ZabarnyiL. HernandezL. HernandezMarquinhosMarquinhosVitinhaVitinhaL. BeraldoL. BeraldoJ. NevesJ. NevesM. GodtsM. GodtsM. AklioucheM. AklioucheD. DoueD. Doueteam-logoN. Kocikteam-logoN. Boisseteam-logoS. Yohouteam-logoH. VoyerR. BambaR. BambaY. LarouciY. Larouciteam-logoA. Bourabaateam-logoL. Bretelleteam-logoJ. Vercruysseteam-logoD. GueyeH. DialloH. Diallo
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI

Le Mans

Manager

  • Luis Enrique
  • P. Videira

Luis Enrique names a projected XI that includes Matvey Safonov in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, and Marquinhos forming the defensive unit. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Lucas Beraldo are set to operate in midfield, with Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche, and Desire Doue leading the attack. Senny Mayulu is listed as injured and will not feature, while Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes are absent after being granted extended rest following their international commitments.

For Le Mans, Patrick Videira is expected to line up with Nicolas Kocik in goal, supported by a back line of Noa Boisse, Samuel Yohou, Harold Voyer, and Rayan Bamba. Yasser Larouci, Adil Bourabaa, Lucas Bretelle, and Jean Vercruysse are set to fill the midfield roles, with Dame Gueye and Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo leading the attack. Djibril Sidibe serves a suspension, while Martin Rossignol and Erwan Colas are both unavailable through injury. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEM

LEM - Form

REN
L3-2
NCE
D1-1
RCL
D2-2
FCL
W2-1
EAG
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

PSG have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding six in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win at Marseille in Ligue 1, with a commanding 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava also standing out during the period. The sole defeat came against Monaco, where they fell 1-2, though consecutive Ligue 1 wins over Brest and Marseille since then reflect a positive recent trajectory.

Le Mans have found form difficult to come by, collecting one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Lens in Ligue 1, and they also drew 1-1 with Nice earlier in the run. The side scored five goals across those five matches while conceding seven, and their only win came against Lorient, a 2-1 victory in Ligue 1.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawLe Mans
4
0
1
Coupe de France
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
Coupe de France
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
Ligue 1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 away at Le Mans in the Coupe de France. PSG have dominated this series across the last five recorded meetings, winning four times and losing just once, that defeat a 1-0 result for Le Mans in a Ligue 1 fixture back in May 2010. The overall head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the visitors, with PSG having conceded only once across the four matches they won.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
6321114+711
L
W
D
W
D
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
LensLensRCL
62131110+17
W
L
D
L
L
8
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
9
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
10
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
11
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
12
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
13
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
14
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
15
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Ligue 1, PSG currently sit sixth while Le Mans are tenth, with the hosts looking to climb toward the top of the table and the visitors aiming to pull clear of the lower reaches of the division.

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