International Coverage

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Mans will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique names a projected XI that includes Matvey Safonov in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, and Marquinhos forming the defensive unit. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Lucas Beraldo are set to operate in midfield, with Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche, and Desire Doue leading the attack. Senny Mayulu is listed as injured and will not feature, while Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes are absent after being granted extended rest following their international commitments.

For Le Mans, Patrick Videira is expected to line up with Nicolas Kocik in goal, supported by a back line of Noa Boisse, Samuel Yohou, Harold Voyer, and Rayan Bamba. Yasser Larouci, Adil Bourabaa, Lucas Bretelle, and Jean Vercruysse are set to fill the midfield roles, with Dame Gueye and Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo leading the attack. Djibril Sidibe serves a suspension, while Martin Rossignol and Erwan Colas are both unavailable through injury. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding six in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win at Marseille in Ligue 1, with a commanding 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava also standing out during the period. The sole defeat came against Monaco, where they fell 1-2, though consecutive Ligue 1 wins over Brest and Marseille since then reflect a positive recent trajectory.

Le Mans have found form difficult to come by, collecting one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Lens in Ligue 1, and they also drew 1-1 with Nice earlier in the run. The side scored five goals across those five matches while conceding seven, and their only win came against Lorient, a 2-1 victory in Ligue 1.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 away at Le Mans in the Coupe de France. PSG have dominated this series across the last five recorded meetings, winning four times and losing just once, that defeat a 1-0 result for Le Mans in a Ligue 1 fixture back in May 2010. The overall head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the visitors, with PSG having conceded only once across the four matches they won.

Standings

In Ligue 1, PSG currently sit sixth while Le Mans are tenth, with the hosts looking to climb toward the top of the table and the visitors aiming to pull clear of the lower reaches of the division.