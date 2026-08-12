International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link Albania Tring Sport tring.al Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com American Samoa tvWAN Sports digicelpacific.com Andorra Canal+ canalplus.com Angola SuperSport / DStv dstv.com Anguilla BluuRush Sports bluurush.com Antigua and Barbuda BluuRush Sports bluurush.com Argentina ESPN Argentina / Disney+ disneyplus.com Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am Aruba BluuRush Sports bluurush.com Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Austria Sky Sport Austria skysportaustria.at Azerbaijan CBC Sport cbcsport.az Bahamas BluuRush Sports bluurush.com Bahrain beIN Sports beinsports.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Barbados BluuRush Sports bluurush.com Belarus Sport TV Belarus N/A Belgium RTL Play rtlplay.be Belize Nexgen nexgen.bz Benin Canal+ Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Bermuda BluuRush Sports bluurush.com Bhutan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Botswana SuperSport supersport.com Brazil TNT Sports / Max 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How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Super Cup - Final 12 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique names a strong projected XI for PSG, with Matvey Safonov in goal behind a back line of Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes. Vitinha, Dro Fernandez, and Joao Neves are expected to form the midfield, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ibrahim Mbaye supporting Senny Mayulu in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Unai Emery is without Leon Bailey, Johan Manzambi, and Amadou Onana through injury for Villa. The projected XI places Marco Bizot in goal, with Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, and Victor Nilsson Lindelof in defence. Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, and John McGinn are set for midfield roles, with Alejandro Garnacho, Emiliano Buendia, and Tammy Abraham in the attacking positions. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG head into the Super Cup with a W2-D1-L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on August 8, while a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca earlier in August was a sharper setback. Their form before the summer break was more convincing, with a 1-1 win over Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 30 the standout result, alongside a 2-0 victory at Lens in Ligue 1. They conceded in four of their last five matches.

Aston Villa's last five results show W2-D0-L3. Their most recent game was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Bayern Munich on August 7. A 1-3 win over BG Pathum United on August 4 provided a confidence boost, though losses to Real Sociedad (4-2) and FC Porto (2-1) earlier in pre-season underline that Emery's side are still building match sharpness. Villa scored eight goals across the five matches and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met twice in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2025, with PSG edging the tie overall. The most recent meeting, on April 15, 2025, saw Aston Villa win 3-2 at home. PSG won the first leg 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on April 9, 2025, to advance on aggregate. Those are the only two meetings recorded in the available data.