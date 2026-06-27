International Coverage





How to watch Panama vs England with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. L New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Panama and England will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 22:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panama vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thomas Christiansen has not confirmed a starting lineup for Panama ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Thomas Tuchel is in a similar position for England, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions currently available. No probable XI has been announced, though Tuchel faces decisions in wide areas, with Bukayo Saka managing an ongoing achilles issue and Anthony Gordon under scrutiny following a difficult outing against Ghana. Team news for both sides will be updated as it is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Panama head into this match having lost their last two World Cup fixtures, both by a 1-0 scoreline against Ghana and Croatia. Across their last five matches, they record one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their sole victory in that run was a 4-2 friendly win over the Dominican Republic, while a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a heavy 6-2 defeat to Brazil round out the picture. Panama scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

England's recent record is considerably stronger. Their last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. The most recent outing was a 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana on June 23, which followed a 4-2 World Cup victory over Croatia on June 17. Back-to-back friendly wins over Costa Rica (3-0) and New Zealand (1-0) preceded that run, with their only defeat coming against Japan in March. England scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

PAN Last match ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win England 6 - 1 Panama 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

These two sides have met just once in recorded history. England beat Panama 6-1 in a World Cup group stage fixture on June 24, 2018, with England listed as the home side in that encounter in Nizhny Novgorod. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick that day, his first for the national team. That single meeting represents the only confirmed fixture between these two nations in the available dataset.

Standings

In Group L, England currently sit top of the table, while Panama are bottom in fourth place heading into the final round of fixtures.