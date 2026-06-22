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World Cup
team-logoNorway
New York/New Jersey Stadium
team-logoSenegal
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Norway vs Senegal: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Norway vs Senegal
Norway
Senegal
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


Country Size Rank

Country

Broadcaster / Network

1

Russia

Match TV

2

Canada

Bell Media (TSN)

3

United States

Fox Sports

4

China

China Media Group (CMG)

5

Brazil

Grupo Globo

6

Australia

SBS

7

India

Zee Entertainment

8

Argentina

TyC Sports

9

Mexico

TV Azteca

10

Indonesia

TVRI

11

South Africa

SuperSport

12

Colombia

Caracol Televisión

13

Peru

América Televisión

14

Nigeria

SportyTV

15

Ukraine

MEGOGO

16

France

M6

17

Spain

RTVE

18

Sweden

SVT

19

Japan

Fuji TV

20

Germany

ZDF

21

Norway

NRK

22

Poland

TVP Sport

23

Italy

RAI

24

United Kingdom

BBC

25

Senegal

RTS

How to watch Norway vs Senegal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. I
New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Norway and Senegal will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 01:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Senegal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Norway vs Senegal Probable lineups

4-3-3
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
Formation
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN
4-3-3
1O. Nyland3K. Ajer5D. Wolfe26J. Ryerson17T. Heggem10M. Oedegaard8S. Berge14F. Aursnes9E. Haaland7A. Soerloth20A. Nusa16E. Mendy3K. Koulibaly25M. Diouf15K. Diatta19M. Niakhate8L. Camara26P. Gueye5I. Gueye11N. Jackson10S. Mane18I. Sarr
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN
4-3-3
Norway

Starting XI

Senegal

Manager

  • S. Solbakken
  • P. Thiaw

Staale Solbakken names a strong Norway XI, with Orjan Nyland in goal behind a back four of Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, and Torbjorn Heggem. Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge anchor the midfield alongside Fredrik Aursnes, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Norway.

Pape Thiaw's Senegal line up with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defence built around Kalidou Koulibaly, with Malick Diouf, Krepin Diatta, and Moussa Niakhate completing the back line. Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, and Idrissa Gana Gueye form the midfield, while Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, and Ismaila Sarr start in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Senegal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Norway arrive with three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in a March friendly. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 win over Iraq in their World Cup opener on June 16, and they also beat Sweden 3-1 in a June friendly. A draw with Morocco (1-1) and a goalless stalemate with Switzerland complete the sequence, a run that shows Norway scoring freely while keeping things tight at the back.

Senegal have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat to France in the World Cup group stage on June 16. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and lost 3-2 to the United States in May friendlies. Their wins came against Gambia (3-1) and Peru (2-0) in March, confirming that Senegal can be clinical when the conditions suit them.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR

Last match

SEN

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

These two sides have met just once in the available record. Senegal beat Norway 2-1 in a friendly played on March 1, 2006. That single meeting offers limited context for what unfolds at MetLife Stadium, but it confirms Senegal have at least one win on the board against Monday's opponents.

Standings

In Group I, Norway currently sit top of the table following their opening win, while Senegal are third after their defeat to France.

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