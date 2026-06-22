International Coverage





How to watch Norway vs Senegal with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. I New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Norway and Senegal will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Staale Solbakken names a strong Norway XI, with Orjan Nyland in goal behind a back four of Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, and Torbjorn Heggem. Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge anchor the midfield alongside Fredrik Aursnes, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Norway.

Pape Thiaw's Senegal line up with Edouard Mendy in goal and a defence built around Kalidou Koulibaly, with Malick Diouf, Krepin Diatta, and Moussa Niakhate completing the back line. Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, and Idrissa Gana Gueye form the midfield, while Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, and Ismaila Sarr start in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Senegal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway arrive with three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in a March friendly. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 win over Iraq in their World Cup opener on June 16, and they also beat Sweden 3-1 in a June friendly. A draw with Morocco (1-1) and a goalless stalemate with Switzerland complete the sequence, a run that shows Norway scoring freely while keeping things tight at the back.

Senegal have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat to France in the World Cup group stage on June 16. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and lost 3-2 to the United States in May friendlies. Their wins came against Gambia (3-1) and Peru (2-0) in March, confirming that Senegal can be clinical when the conditions suit them.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last match SEN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Senegal 2 - 1 Norway 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

These two sides have met just once in the available record. Senegal beat Norway 2-1 in a friendly played on March 1, 2006. That single meeting offers limited context for what unfolds at MetLife Stadium, but it confirms Senegal have at least one win on the board against Monday's opponents.

Standings

In Group I, Norway currently sit top of the table following their opening win, while Senegal are third after their defeat to France.