International Coverage

Here is a table featuring 25 countries from the "International Coverage" list for the France vs. Norway match. The list is organized by geographic country size (total area, descending order) from largest to smallest, displaying one official broadcaster per country alongside direct links to their homepages where available.

# Country Broadcaster Homepage Link 1 Canada TSN tsn.ca 2 United States FOX Network fox.com 3 China CCTV-5 Sports cctv.com 4 Brazil SporTV sportv.globo.com 5 Australia SBS sbs.com.au 6 Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com 7 Peru DIRECTV Sports directvgo.com 8 Niger SuperSport supersport.com 9 Angola ZAP zap.co.ao 10 Mali DStv Now dstv.com 11 Colombia Win Sports winsports.co 12 France M6 6play.fr 13 Ukraine Megogo megogo.net 14 Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com 15 Cameroon StarTimes startimes.com.cn 16 Iraq beIN SPORTS beinsports.com 17 Japan NHK nhk.or.jp 18 Germany ZDF zdf.de 19 Finland YLE yle.fi 20 Norway NRK nrk.no 21 Côte d'Ivoire New World Sport newworldtv.com 22 United Kingdom ITV itv.com 23 Romania Antena 1 as.ro 24 Ghana Sporty TV sportytv.com 25 Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id

How to watch Norway vs France with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Norway and France will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

France are being led by assistant coach Guy Stephan in the absence of Didier Deschamps, who has stepped away from the squad following a family bereavement. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Les Bleus ahead of the match, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Norway are managed by Stale Solbakken, and no injury or suspension information has been provided at this stage. A confirmed lineup is not yet available for the Scandinavians either. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to Friday's fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Senegal at this World Cup, with Haaland netting twice. Before that, they beat Iraq 4-1 in their tournament opener. Two pre-tournament friendlies ended in draws, including a goalless stalemate with Switzerland in March.

France have won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming in a June friendly against Ivory Coast. They have won both World Cup matches emphatically, beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0. Across their last five games, France have scored 11 goals and conceded four, including a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in their final warm-up fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches FRA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win France 4 - 0 Norway

Norway 2 - 1 France 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two sides have met only twice in the last five fixtures on record. France won the most recent encounter 4-0 in a friendly in May 2014, with the match played in Paris. Before that, Norway claimed a 2-1 victory on home soil in a friendly in August 2010. France lead the overall record across those two meetings by goals scored, though Norway took the points in the earlier fixture.

Standings

In World Cup 2026 Group I, France currently sit top of the table while Norway are in second place.