How to watch Norway vs Denmark with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Ullevaal

Today's game between Norway and Denmark will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Denmark today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Norway head coach Staale Solbakken has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI is expected to line up as follows: Nyland; Ryerson, Wolfe, Ajer, Heggem; Berge, Odegaard, Berg; Nusa, Schjelderup; Haaland.

Denmark manager Brian Riemer also has a clean bill of health to report. His projected starting lineup reads: Hermansen; Provstgaard, Dorgu, Bah, Andersen; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Bidstrup; Damsgaard, Isaksen; Hojlund. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Norway have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to England in the World Cup quarter-finals. Before that, they had beaten Brazil 2-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1 in successive knockout rounds, after suffering a 4-1 defeat to France in the group stage. They opened that five-match run with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Denmark have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five outings, scoring eight goals and conceding eight. Their most recent game was a 0-0 draw with DR Congo in a friendly. Prior to that, they lost on aggregate to Czechia in World Cup qualifying, having beaten North Macedonia 4-0 in the round before. Their run also includes a 4-2 defeat to Scotland and a 2-2 draw with Belarus.

Head-to-Head Record

Denmark have historically held the upper hand in this fixture. The most recent meeting came in a June 2024 friendly, with Denmark winning 3-1. Across the last five recorded matches between the two sides, Denmark have won three times, with one draw and one Norway victory. The series has been played out exclusively in friendly and qualification settings, and Denmark have consistently found ways to edge their Scandinavian neighbours when the sides meet.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Denmark DEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Norway NOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal POR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales WAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Denmark lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, with Norway currently in second place. The gap between the two sides makes this a direct contest between the top two in the group.