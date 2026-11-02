How to watch Northampton Town vs Oldham Athletic with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

League Two - Game Week 9 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town host Oldham Athletic at Sixfields Stadium in a League Two fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the foot of the table.

Chris Hogg's Cobblers head into this one off the back of a 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley, a result that maintained their recent run of mixed outcomes across October's fixtures.

Oldham arrive in worse shape. Micky Mellon's side lost 1-0 to Crawley Town in their last outing and have picked up just one win from their last three League Two matches.

Northampton have shown they can grind out results, with back-to-back wins over Colchester United and Grimsby Town earlier in October demonstrating some attacking purpose on the road.

For Oldham, their 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town remains the standout result of their recent run, though that was followed by a 3-0 defeat to Walsall that underlined their inconsistency.

Both clubs are separated by just one position in the League Two standings, which makes this a direct contest between two sides looking to pull away from the lower reaches of the division.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this League Two clash, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads