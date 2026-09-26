How to watch North Macedonia vs Switzerland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Todor Proeski Arena

Today's game between North Macedonia and Switzerland will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Macedonia vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Goce Sedloski takes charge of North Macedonia with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available ahead of the fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Murat Yakin names his Switzerland squad with no confirmed team news at this stage either. Full squad details will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

North Macedonia have won none of their last five matches, recording three defeats and two draws. Their most recent result was a 4-0 loss to Turkey, and they also suffered a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualification. Across those five games, they scored just one goal while conceding fifteen. Two draws, against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ireland, represent their only points in that run.

Switzerland's last five matches tell a very different story, with four wins and one defeat. They beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and Canada 2-1 during the World Cup group stage, then defeated Algeria 2-0 and Colombia on their way to the knockout rounds. Their only loss in this sequence was a 3-1 defeat to Argentina. Yakin's side scored nine goals across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between North Macedonia and Switzerland. Check back closer to kick-off for any updated historical context.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 North Macedonia MKD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Slovenia SVN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland SUI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, North Macedonia currently sit top of the table while Switzerland are in fourth place, making this a fixture between the group leaders and the side with the most ground to recover.