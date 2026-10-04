How to watch Netherlands vs Serbia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Philips Stadion

Today's game between Netherlands and Serbia will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Serbia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Xavi Hernandez takes charge of the Netherlands with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates to the squad are expected closer to kick-off.

Veljko Paunovic heads the Serbia bench with similarly limited team news confirmed ahead of the match. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Netherlands have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Greece in the Nations League, a result that followed a 2-1 win over Serbia earlier in the same campaign. The Dutch also drew 1-1 with Germany before that, and their five-match run includes a 3-1 win over Tunisia at the World Cup. Across those five games, they have scored 9 goals and conceded 6, showing both attacking potency and defensive vulnerability.

Serbia have lost all five of their last matches. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Germany, who beat them 2-0, and they also lost 2-1 to Netherlands and 2-1 to Greece in the Nations League group stage. Pre-tournament friendlies brought losses to Mexico and Cabo Verde, with a combined 12 goals conceded across the five games and just 4 scored. The pattern makes for difficult reading for Paunovic.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these sides is short but one-sided. The most recent meeting came earlier in this Nations League campaign, when Netherlands won 2-1 in Belgrade. Before that, the sides met at the 2006 World Cup, where the Dutch again came out on top with a 1-0 victory. Netherlands have won both recorded encounters, and Serbia are yet to take a point from either meeting.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Netherlands NED 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 5 D W D 3 Germany GER 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W L D 4 Serbia SER 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Netherlands sit second in Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, with Serbia rooted to the foot of the table in fourth place. The gap between the sides in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two teams through the opening matchdays, and a home win for the Dutch would further tighten their grip on a quarter-final place.