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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoGermany
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Netherlands vs Germany: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Official Website / Home Page

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Indonesia

RCTI

rctiplus.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.sport

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Philippines

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

DR Congo

DStv Now

dstv.com

Iran

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Germany

RTL

rtl.de

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Italy

Sky Sport Uno

sport.sky.it

Kenya

GOtv

gotvafrica.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

South Korea

SPOTV Prime

spotv.net

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com/es-ES

Iraq

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Poland

Polsat Sport 1

polsatsport.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

Morocco

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Angola

DStv Now

dstv.com

Peru

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.pe

Ghana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Mozambique

DStv Now

dstv.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Madagascar

DStv Now

dstv.com

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Cameroon

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Niger

DStv Now

dstv.com

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au


How to watch Netherlands vs Germany with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Netherlands and Germany will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Germany today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Germany Probable lineups

4-3-3
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Formation
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-2-3-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenM. van de VenM. van de VenV. van DijkV. van DijkD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeJ. VeermanJ. VeermanT. ReijndersT. ReijndersR. GravenberchR. GravenberchC. SummervilleC. SummervilleB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyC. GakpoC. GakpoM. ter StegenM. ter StegenJ. TahJ. TahN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanN. BrownN. BrownL. KarlL. KarlJ. KimmichJ. KimmichA. PavlovicA. PavlovicF. WirtzF. WirtzJ. MusialaJ. MusialaK. HavertzK. Havertz
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-3-3
Netherlands

Starting XI

Germany

Manager

  • X. Hernandez
  • J. Klopp

Xavi Hernandez is expected to line up Netherlands with Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven, with Joey Veerman, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. Crysencio Summerville, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo are projected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany are expected to deploy Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a defence featuring Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Josha Vagnoman, and Nathaniel Brown. Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are set to form the midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz operating in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the away side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

NED

NED - Form

UZB
W2-1
JPN
D2-2
SWE
W5-1
TUN
W1-3
MAR
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GER

GER - Form

USA
W1-2
CUW
W7-1
CIV
W2-1
ECU
L2-1
PAR
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Netherlands go into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 World Cup defeat on penalties to Morocco, having earlier posted strong results including a 5-1 demolition of Sweden and a 1-3 win over Tunisia. They drew 2-2 with Japan in the group stage opener and beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five matches, Oranje scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Germany's last five results show two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Klopp's side beat Curaçao 7-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1 at the World Cup but then lost 2-1 to Ecuador and 1-1 on penalties to Paraguay in the knockout rounds. They also defeated the United States 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Germany scored 13 goals across the five games but conceded six, including back-to-back defeats that ended their World Cup campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawGermany
1
2
2
UEFA Nations League A
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is tightly contested. Germany edged the last meeting 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League in October 2024, while the previous encounter on Dutch soil ended 2-2 in September of that year. Across the five most recent meetings, Germany hold a narrow edge with two wins to the Netherlands' one, with two draws. The sides have shared goals freely in this period, with the Netherlands' biggest result being a 4-2 win in a 2019 European Championship qualifier.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GermanyGermanyGER
00000000
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
00000000
3
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
00000000
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
00000000
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 2, Germany currently sit top of the table while Netherlands are in third place, making this a fixture with direct implications for where both sides stand in the group.

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