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How to watch Netherlands vs Germany with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Netherlands and Germany will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Germany today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Xavi Hernandez is expected to line up Netherlands with Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven, with Joey Veerman, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. Crysencio Summerville, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo are projected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany are expected to deploy Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a defence featuring Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Josha Vagnoman, and Nathaniel Brown. Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are set to form the midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz operating in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the away side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Netherlands go into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 World Cup defeat on penalties to Morocco, having earlier posted strong results including a 5-1 demolition of Sweden and a 1-3 win over Tunisia. They drew 2-2 with Japan in the group stage opener and beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five matches, Oranje scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Germany's last five results show two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Klopp's side beat Curaçao 7-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1 at the World Cup but then lost 2-1 to Ecuador and 1-1 on penalties to Paraguay in the knockout rounds. They also defeated the United States 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Germany scored 13 goals across the five games but conceded six, including back-to-back defeats that ended their World Cup campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is tightly contested. Germany edged the last meeting 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League in October 2024, while the previous encounter on Dutch soil ended 2-2 in September of that year. Across the five most recent meetings, Germany hold a narrow edge with two wins to the Netherlands' one, with two draws. The sides have shared goals freely in this period, with the Netherlands' biggest result being a 4-2 win in a 2019 European Championship qualifier.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Germany GER 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Greece GRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Netherlands NED 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Serbia SER 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 2, Germany currently sit top of the table while Netherlands are in third place, making this a fixture with direct implications for where both sides stand in the group.