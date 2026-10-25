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International Coverage

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

Monaco host Lille at the Stade Louis II in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters a demanding stretch of fixtures.

Filipe Luis's side arrive in good shape after a 3-0 Conference League win over Freiburg last time out, though a 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient before that served as a reminder that domestic consistency remains work in progress.

Lamine Camara continues to draw admiring glances from clubs across Europe, with the 22-year-old Senegal international widely regarded as the best midfielder in French football right now. His ability to control the tempo at the Stade Louis II will be central to Monaco's chances of taking three points.

Lille come into this match having endured a difficult week in Europe. Davide Ancelotti's side lost 2-4 to Galatasaray in the Champions League and have now lost back-to-back European fixtures, with a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal preceding that result. Their Ligue 1 form has been more stable, with a 1-1 draw at Brest showing they can hold their own away from home.

Ansu Fati adds another dimension to Monaco's attack. The 23-year-old Spaniard has been working his way back to full fitness and gives Luis an additional creative option as the fixture schedule intensifies.

Eric Dier has been a quiet but important presence in Monaco's defensive structure this season, continuing a late-career revival that few predicted when he left north London. His composure will be tested against a Lille forward line that includes Olivier Giroud and the creative energy of Hakon Arnar Haraldsson.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Monaco vs Lille live.

Team news & squads

Filipe Luis has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI includes Lukas Hradecky in goal, with a back four of Mohammed Salisu, Flavio Nazinho, Vanderson, and Sadibou Sane. Denis Zakaria and Lamine Camara are expected to start in midfield, with Ansu Fati, Takumi Minamino, and Aleksandr Golovin providing support to Paris Brunner up front.

Davide Ancelotti must plan without Ayase Ueda, Hamza Igamane, and Tiago Santos, all of whom are listed as injured. Berke Ozer is set to start in goal for Lille, with Olivier Giroud leading the attack and Ethan Mbappe and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson expected to operate in support roles. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Monaco have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Conference League victory over Freiburg, and they also beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the same competition earlier in October. The one blemish in that run was a 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient. Monaco scored eight goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-4 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, following a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in Europe. A 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre and a 1-1 draw with Brest show they remain competitive domestically. Lille scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Monaco and Lille have met five times in recent Ligue 1 history, with the spoils shared fairly evenly across the series. The most recent meeting ended 0-1 to Lille at the Stade Louis II in May 2026, continuing a pattern in which the away side has often edged these encounters. Lille hold a slight edge in the recent head-to-head, winning three of the last five meetings, with Monaco taking one win and one draw. Goals have been relatively modest across the series, reflecting the competitive and tactical nature of this fixture.