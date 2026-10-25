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Ligue 1
team-logoMonaco
Stade Louis II, Monaco
team-logoLille
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Monaco vs Lille
Monaco
Lille
Ligue 1
United StatesFubo
United KingdomLigue1+
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV / Xsports

CazéTV

Canada

beIN Sports Canada / fuboTV Canada / Fanatiz Canada

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Ligue1+ / DAZN France / Molotov

Ligue 1

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Ligue1+

Ligue 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports

Nigeria

Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden / Viaplay Sport

Viaplay Sweden

Turkey

beIN CONNECT Turkey / beIN Sports

beIN Sports Turkey

United Kingdom

Ligue1+

Ligue 1

United States

beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Español / fuboTV

beIN Sports USA

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 8
Stade Louis II, Monaco

Monaco host Lille at the Stade Louis II in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters a demanding stretch of fixtures.

Filipe Luis's side arrive in good shape after a 3-0 Conference League win over Freiburg last time out, though a 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient before that served as a reminder that domestic consistency remains work in progress.

Lamine Camara continues to draw admiring glances from clubs across Europe, with the 22-year-old Senegal international widely regarded as the best midfielder in French football right now. His ability to control the tempo at the Stade Louis II will be central to Monaco's chances of taking three points.

Lille come into this match having endured a difficult week in Europe. Davide Ancelotti's side lost 2-4 to Galatasaray in the Champions League and have now lost back-to-back European fixtures, with a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal preceding that result. Their Ligue 1 form has been more stable, with a 1-1 draw at Brest showing they can hold their own away from home.

Ansu Fati adds another dimension to Monaco's attack. The 23-year-old Spaniard has been working his way back to full fitness and gives Luis an additional creative option as the fixture schedule intensifies.

Eric Dier has been a quiet but important presence in Monaco's defensive structure this season, continuing a late-career revival that few predicted when he left north London. His composure will be tested against a Lille forward line that includes Olivier Giroud and the creative energy of Hakon Arnar Haraldsson.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Monaco vs Lille live.

Team news & squads

Monaco vs Lille Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
page.match.formation.title
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
L. HradeckyL. HradeckyM. SalisuM. SalisuF. NazinhoF. NazinhoVandersonVandersonS. SaneS. SaneD. ZakariaD. ZakariaA. FatiA. FatiT. MinaminoT. MinaminoA. GolovinA. GolovinL. CamaraL. CamaraP. BrunnerP. BrunnerB. OzerB. OzerA. RibeiroA. RibeiroN. NgoyN. Ngoyteam-logoM. GoffiR. PerraudR. PerraudN. BentalebN. BentalebD. BakwaD. BakwaB. AndreB. AndreE. MbappeE. MbappeH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonO. GiroudO. Giroud
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
Monaco

Starting XI

Lille

Manager

  • Luis
  • D. Ancelotti

Filipe Luis has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI includes Lukas Hradecky in goal, with a back four of Mohammed Salisu, Flavio Nazinho, Vanderson, and Sadibou Sane. Denis Zakaria and Lamine Camara are expected to start in midfield, with Ansu Fati, Takumi Minamino, and Aleksandr Golovin providing support to Paris Brunner up front.

Davide Ancelotti must plan without Ayase Ueda, Hamza Igamane, and Tiago Santos, all of whom are listed as injured. Berke Ozer is set to start in goal for Lille, with Olivier Giroud leading the attack and Ethan Mbappe and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson expected to operate in support roles. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

ASM

ASM - Form

PIS
W2-0
TFC
D2-2
CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
SCF
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LIL

LIL - Form

ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
ARS
L3-0
B29
D1-1
GAL
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Monaco have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Conference League victory over Freiburg, and they also beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the same competition earlier in October. The one blemish in that run was a 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient. Monaco scored eight goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-4 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, following a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in Europe. A 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre and a 1-1 draw with Brest show they remain competitive domestically. Lille scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MonacoDrawLille
1
1
3
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
0
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
1
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
0
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
2
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
1
FT
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
0
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
FT
2Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Monaco and Lille have met five times in recent Ligue 1 history, with the spoils shared fairly evenly across the series. The most recent meeting ended 0-1 to Lille at the Stade Louis II in May 2026, continuing a pattern in which the away side has often edged these encounters. Lille hold a slight edge in the recent head-to-head, winning three of the last five meetings, with Monaco taking one win and one draw. Goals have been relatively modest across the series, reflecting the competitive and tactical nature of this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
7421135+814
W
L
W
D
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
3
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
4
Paris FCParis FCPAR
8422139+414
L
W
L
W
D
5
MonacoMonacoASM
7421106+414
L
D
W
D
W
6
LensLensRCL
84131612+413
W
W
W
L
D
7
RennesRennesREN
74121514+113
L
W
L
W
W
8
LorientLorientFCL
732276+111
W
W
L
D
W
9
NiceNiceNCE
8323810-211
W
L
W
W
L
10
MarseilleMarseilleOM
73041410+49
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
82331412+29
L
D
W
L
L
12
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
13
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
73041117-69
W
L
W
W
L
14
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
7214915-67
L
L
W
D
L
16
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
7025511-62
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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