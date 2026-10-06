How to watch Moldova vs Slovakia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Zimbru Stadium

Today's game between Moldova and Slovakia will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Moldova vs Slovakia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Moldova are managed by Lilian Popescu, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Slovakia head coach Vladimir Weiss also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further squad updates will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Moldova come into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games, scoring six goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Kazakhstan in the Nations League, ending a sequence that had included a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia and a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands. Earlier results from the June friendlies — a 1-1 draw with Armenia and a 2-2 draw with Bulgaria — round out a mixed picture, though the win over Kazakhstan represents their most positive Nations League performance of the campaign.

Slovakia arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands, following back-to-back wins over Moldova and Kazakhstan. A 2-2 draw with Montenegro and a 2-1 win over Malta in June complete the five-match run, underlining a side that scores consistently but does not always keep things tight at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these sides is short but clear in Slovakia's favour. The most recent meeting came in September 2026, when Slovakia beat Moldova 2-0 in the Nations League group stage. Going further back, the two sides met in World Cup qualification in 2000 and 2001, with Slovakia winning both fixtures — 1-0 away and 4-2 at home. Across all three recorded meetings, Slovakia have won each time, conceding just two goals while scoring seven.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7 D W W 2 Moldova MDA 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 W D L 3 Faroe Islands FRO 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 D D D 4 Kazakhstan KAZ 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1 L L D Promotion Promotion Playoff

In Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, Slovakia currently occupy first place while Moldova sit second. Slovakia's position at the top means they control the group's destiny, while Moldova's standing gives them a genuine platform to push for promotion if they can take points from the leaders here.