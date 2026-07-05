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World Cup
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Mexico City Stadium
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Mexico vs England: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Mexico vs England
Mexico
England
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Mexico vs England with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and England will kick-off at 6 Jul 2026, 01:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs England today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mexico vs England Probable lineups

4-3-3
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Formation
England crest
England
ENG
4-2-3-1
1J. Rangel23J. Gallardo5J. Vasquez2J. Sanchez3C. Montes7L. Romo6E. Lira19G. Mora16J. Quinones25R. Alvarado9R. Jimenez1J. Pickford25D. Spence2E. Konsa6M. Guehi3N. O'Reilly8E. Anderson4D. Rice7B. Saka10J. Bellingham18A. Gordon9H. Kane
England crest
England
ENG
4-3-3
Mexico

Starting XI

England

Manager

  • J. Aguirre
  • T. Tuchel

Javier Aguirre names a settled Mexico side with no confirmed injuries or suspensions. The projected XI reads: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.

Thomas Tuchel has no confirmed absentees listed in the official data, though England's defensive situation bears monitoring given the tournament context. The projected XI is: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MEX

MEX - Form

SER
W5-1
RSA
W2-0
KOR
W1-0
CZE
W0-3
ECU
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ENG

ENG - Form

CRC
W3-0
CRO
W4-2
GHA
D0-0
PAN
W0-2
COD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Mexico arrive in the Round of 16 with five wins from five across all competitions. Aguirre's side beat Ecuador 2-0 in their most recent match on 1 July, with earlier World Cup victories over Czechia (3-0), South Korea (1-0) and South Africa (2-0) completing a flawless group stage. A 5-1 friendly win over Serbia rounds out the run. El Tri scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded just one.

England have won four of their last five, with a 0-0 draw against Ghana the only dropped points. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo on 1 July. Tuchel's side also beat Croatia 4-2 and Panama 2-0 in the group stage, and defeated Costa Rica 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. England scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

MEX

Last 2 matches

ENG

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

The two most recent meetings on record are both friendlies played in England. England won the most recent fixture 3-1 on 24 May 2010, and claimed a 4-0 victory on 25 May 2001. Across those two matches, England won both by a combined score of 7-1. Monday's Round of 16 tie is the first competitive meeting between the sides in the dataset.

Standings

Mexico finished top of Group A, while England claimed first place in Group L.

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