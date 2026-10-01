How to watch Malta vs Gibraltar with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Ta' Qali

Today's game between Malta and Gibraltar will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malta vs Gibraltar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Malta are managed by Emilio De Leo, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Gibraltar head coach Scott Wiseman will also be finalising his squad for the trip to Attard. No injury or suspension data is currently confirmed for the away side, and updates will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Malta have won three and lost two of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on September 27. Before that, they beat Andorra 1-2 in the Nations League and defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 in a friendly. Their two defeats came against Slovakia, where they lost 2-1, and Luxembourg, who beat them 3-0 in Nations League C Qualification. Across the five games, Malta scored six goals and conceded six.

Gibraltar have drawn two and won two of their last five outings, with one defeat. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Andorra in the Nations League on September 27, following an earlier goalless draw with Sao Tome and Principe. They recorded back-to-back wins over Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands, scoring four goals in each game, before losing 1-0 to Latvia. Gibraltar scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides saw Malta win 1-0 at home in September 2023, and they also claimed a 2-0 home victory in October 2020. The only fixture Gibraltar have won in this series came when they hosted Malta in June 2014, winning 1-0. Malta hold the stronger overall record across the three meetings, having won twice without defeat on home soil.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Malta MAL 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Gibraltar GIB 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Andorra AND 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Malta sit top of Group 1 in UEFA Nations League D, with Gibraltar in second place. This fixture is a direct meeting between the group leaders, meaning the result will shape who holds the advantage as the campaign progresses.