How to watch Malta vs Andorra with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Ta' Qali

Today's game between Malta and Andorra will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malta vs Andorra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Malta are managed by Emilio De Leo, though no confirmed lineup or injury updates are available at this stage. Further squad news will be added closer to kick-off.

Andorra are led by coach Koldo, with no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information currently confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Malta have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Gibraltar in the Nations League, and before that they beat Liechtenstein 2-0. Earlier results include a 2-1 win over Andorra in the Nations League and a 2-0 friendly victory against Azerbaijan, with their only defeat coming against Slovakia. Across those five games, Malta scored six goals and conceded four.

Andorra have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Lithuania in a friendly, and before that they drew 0-0 with Gibraltar in the Nations League. A 1-2 defeat to Malta and a 3-0 loss to Kosovo also feature in that run, with their only win a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein. Andorra scored two goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 24, 2026, when Malta won 2-1 away at Andorra in the UEFA Nations League D. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Malta have won three, with one draw and one Andorra win, and the record includes a 3-1 Malta victory in November 2020 and a 1-0 Malta win in September 2024.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Malta MAL 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 D W 2 Gibraltar GIB 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 3 Andorra AND 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Malta sit top of Group 1 in UEFA Nations League D, while Andorra are third. A Malta win would consolidate their position at the summit, while Andorra need points to close the gap and stay in contention.