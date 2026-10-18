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Ligue 1
team-logoLorient
Stade du Moustoir
team-logoMonaco
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Lorient vs Monaco: Worldwide Ligue 1 broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lorient vs Monaco
Lorient
Monaco
Ligue 1

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

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Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

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Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Belgium

Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

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Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

beIN Sports Canada

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Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Croatia

Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Arena Sport

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

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Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

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France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

Ligue1+

Ligue 1 Pass

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

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Tubi Mexico

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Viaplay Netherlands

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TV 2 Play

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Poland

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Sweden

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United States

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How to watch Lorient vs Monaco with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 7
Stade du Moustoir

Today's game between Lorient and Monaco will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 16:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lorient vs Monaco today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lorient vs Monaco Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Lorient crest
Lorient
FCL
page.match.formation.title
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
4-2-3-1
Y. MvogoY. Mvogoteam-logoS. ToureM. TalbiM. TalbiN. AdjeiN. AdjeiJ. MakengoJ. Makengoteam-logoG. Bernardeauteam-logoA. Kouassiteam-logoA. Avomteam-logoP. Katseristeam-logoN. Cadiouteam-logoI. BaldeL. HradeckyL. HradeckyF. NazinhoF. NazinhoS. SaneS. SaneVandersonVandersonC. MawissaC. MawissaA. GolovinA. GolovinM. DetourbetM. DetourbetD. ZakariaD. ZakariaE. DiopE. DiopL. CamaraL. CamaraM. AblineM. Abline
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
3-4-2-1
Lorient

Starting XI

Monaco

Manager

  • A. Dujeux
  • Luis

Lorient head into this match without Noah Mbamba, Bandiougou Fadiga, and Mohamed Bamba through injury. Coach Alexandre Dujeux is expected to name a projected XI featuring Yvon Mvogo in goal, with Souleymane Toure, Montassar Talbi, and Nathaniel Adjei in defence, and Mamadou Kone leading the attack.

Monaco will be without Eric Dier, Lamine Camara, and Stanis Idumbo through injury, while Paris Brunner serves a suspension. Filipe Luis is expected to line up with Lukas Hradecky in goal, supported by a side that includes Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Zakaria, and Matthis Abline in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

FCL

FCL - Form

TRO
L1-2
RCL
W0-1
TFC
D2-2
LEM
L2-1
PAR
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ASM

ASM - Form

STR
D1-1
RCL
W2-1
PIS
W2-0
TFC
D2-2
CSS
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lorient have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Paris FC in Ligue 1, and they also beat Lens 0-1 on the road earlier in that run. A 2-2 draw with Toulouse sits alongside defeats to Le Mans and Troyes, the latter ending 1-2. Lorient scored six goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Monaco have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at CSKA Sofia in the Conference League, which followed a 2-2 draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1. Prior to that, they beat Lens 2-1 and drew 1-1 at Strasbourg, with a 2-0 friendly win over Pisa also in the mix. Monaco scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LorientDrawMonaco
2
2
1
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
3
FT
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
3
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
1
FT
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
2
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
2
FT
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
2
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
2
FT
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
3
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
1
FT
11Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Lorient won 1-3 away at Monaco in Ligue 1. Before that, Lorient claimed a 3-1 home win in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lorient have won twice and Monaco once, with two draws, and the away side has tended to perform well in this matchup. The series reflects a competitive rivalry in which neither team has consistently dominated on home soil.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
2
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
3
MonacoMonacoASM
6420105+514
D
W
D
W
W
4
RennesRennesREN
64111210+213
W
L
W
W
W
5
LyonLyonOL
6321114+711
L
W
D
W
D
6
Paris FCParis FCPAR
632184+411
L
W
D
W
W
7
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
8
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
9
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
10
LorientLorientFCL
62226608
W
L
D
W
L
11
NiceNiceNCE
622257-28
W
W
L
D
L
12
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
13
AngersAngersSCO
6213710-37
L
W
D
L
W
14
MarseilleMarseilleOM
620498+16
W
L
L
L
L
15
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
16
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
6204816-86
L
W
W
L
L
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
602448-42
L
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Ligue 1, Monaco currently sit first, while Lorient are ninth ahead of this fixture.

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