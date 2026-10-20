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Champions League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoVillarreal
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Liverpool vs Villarreal: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Liverpool
Villarreal
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv

dstv.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Italy

Sky Sport

sport.sky.it

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Kazakhstan

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Mexico

Max

max.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

TOD

tod.tv

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Villarreal will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Villarreal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
page.match.formation.title
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
4-4-2
A. BeckerA. BeckerJ. GomezJ. GomezK. TsimikasK. TsimikasR. AraujoR. AraujoV. van DijkV. van DijkR. GravenberchR. GravenberchC. GakpoC. GakpoF. WirtzF. WirtzR. NgumohaR. NgumohaA. Mac AllisterA. Mac Allisterteam-logoL. KoumasL. JuniorL. Juniorteam-logoC. RomeroP. NavarroP. NavarroR. VeigaR. VeigaS. MourinoS. MourinoS. ComesanaS. ComesanaP. GueyeP. GueyeA. MoleiroA. MoleiroN. SalibaN. SalibaG. MorenoG. MorenoG. MikautadzeG. Mikautadze
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Villarreal

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • I. Perez

Andoni Iraola is set to name a projected XI with Alisson Becker in goal, supported by a back four of Joseph Gomez, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz are expected in midfield, with Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, and Lewis Koumas in attack. Liverpool are without Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, and Vitezslav Jaros through injury, with no suspensions reported. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

For Villarreal, Inigo Perez is expected to deploy Luiz Junior in goal behind Carlos Romero, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, and Santiago Mourino in defence. Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye are set to feature in midfield alongside Alberto Moleiro, with Nathan Saliba, Gerard Moreno, and Georges Mikautadze leading the attack. Nicolas Pepe is listed as injured for the away side, and no suspensions are currently flagged.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIL

VIL - Form

MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
RMA
L1-0
NAP
W3-1
ELC
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Liverpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on October 17, and they followed a 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK with that domestic success. The only defeat in the period came against Manchester City, a 3-0 loss in the Premier League. Across those five matches, Liverpool have scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Villarreal have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Elche in LaLiga on October 17, but they recorded a 3-1 Champions League win over SSC Napoli on October 13. The only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga. Across five matches, Villarreal have scored eight goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawVillarreal
3
1
1
Champions League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Europa League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Europa League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the 2021/22 Champions League semi-finals, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Villarreal's ground and then sealed progress with a 2-0 win at Anfield. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Liverpool have won three, Villarreal one, and one ended level. The two clubs also met in the 2015/16 Europa League semi-finals, with Liverpool winning across both legs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Liverpool sit fifth, placing them inside the automatic qualification spots for the round of 16. Villarreal are 14th, meaning they remain in the playoff positions and need points to secure their standing in the competition.

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