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How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Villarreal will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is set to name a projected XI with Alisson Becker in goal, supported by a back four of Joseph Gomez, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz are expected in midfield, with Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, and Lewis Koumas in attack. Liverpool are without Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, and Vitezslav Jaros through injury, with no suspensions reported. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

For Villarreal, Inigo Perez is expected to deploy Luiz Junior in goal behind Carlos Romero, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, and Santiago Mourino in defence. Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye are set to feature in midfield alongside Alberto Moleiro, with Nathan Saliba, Gerard Moreno, and Georges Mikautadze leading the attack. Nicolas Pepe is listed as injured for the away side, and no suspensions are currently flagged.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on October 17, and they followed a 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK with that domestic success. The only defeat in the period came against Manchester City, a 3-0 loss in the Premier League. Across those five matches, Liverpool have scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Villarreal have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Elche in LaLiga on October 17, but they recorded a 3-1 Champions League win over SSC Napoli on October 13. The only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga. Across five matches, Villarreal have scored eight goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the 2021/22 Champions League semi-finals, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Villarreal's ground and then sealed progress with a 2-0 win at Anfield. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Liverpool have won three, Villarreal one, and one ended level. The two clubs also met in the 2015/16 Europa League semi-finals, with Liverpool winning across both legs.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Liverpool sit fifth, placing them inside the automatic qualification spots for the round of 16. Villarreal are 14th, meaning they remain in the playoff positions and need points to secure their standing in the competition.