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Champions League
team-logoLille
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logoGalatasaray
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Lille vs Galatasaray: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lille vs Galatasaray
Lille
Galatasaray
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 3

Vidio

Iran

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

TNT Sports / Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Turkey

TRT 1 / Digiturk Play

TRT 1

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Lille vs Galatasaray with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Galatasaray will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lille vs Galatasaray Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
page.match.formation.title
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
4-2-3-1
B. OzerB. OzerR. PerraudR. Perraudteam-logoM. GoffiA. RibeiroA. RibeiroN. NgoyN. NgoyN. MukauN. MukauN. BentalebN. BentalebB. AndreB. AndreD. BakwaD. BakwaH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonO. GiroudO. GiroudU. CakirU. CakirA. BardakciA. BardakciR. SallaiR. SallaiD. SanchezD. SanchezE. ElmaliE. ElmaliY. AkgunY. AkgunL. TorreiraL. TorreiraA. BatrakovA. BatrakovM. LeminaM. LeminaB. YilmazB. YilmazV. OsimhenV. Osimhen
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
4-2-3-1
Lille

Starting XI

Galatasaray

Manager

  • D. Ancelotti
  • O. Buruk

Davide Ancelotti is expected to name a side featuring Berke Ozer in goal, with a back four of Romain Perraud, Maxima Goffi, Alexsandro Ribeiro, and Nathan Ngoy. Ngal Ayel Mukau, Nabil Bentaleb, and Benjamin Andre are projected to form the midfield, with Dilane Bakwa, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, and Olivier Giroud leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Okan Buruk's projected XI for Galatasaray has Ugurcan Cakir between the posts, supported by Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sanchez, Baris Alper Yilmaz, and Evren Eren Elmali in defence. Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina anchor the midfield alongside Yunus Akgun and Aleksey Batrakov, with Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen leading the line. Galatasaray also report no injuries or suspensions, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

LIL

LIL - Form

NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
ARS
L3-0
B29
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GAL

GAL - Form

TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
KAS
W3-1
BAR
L1-4
GEN
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lille have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last four competitive matches, with a friendly win over Zulte Waregem also factored into their five-game run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1, while a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League preceded that. They did claim a 1-0 win over Le Havre in Ligue 1, showing they are capable of clean-sheet performances at home. Across the five matches, Lille have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Galatasaray have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig, which followed the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona. A 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa earlier in the month showed their domestic form remains competitive. Across five matches, Galatasaray have scored eight goals and conceded nine, with a 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor representing their heaviest recent defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head data for the last five meetings between Lille and Galatasaray is not available for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, both clubs are separated by a single position, with Lille ranked 34th and Galatasaray 35th. The proximity of their standings means this match has direct implications for both sides' hopes of advancing in the competition.

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