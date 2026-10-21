International Coverage

How to watch Lille vs Galatasaray with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Galatasaray will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti is expected to name a side featuring Berke Ozer in goal, with a back four of Romain Perraud, Maxima Goffi, Alexsandro Ribeiro, and Nathan Ngoy. Ngal Ayel Mukau, Nabil Bentaleb, and Benjamin Andre are projected to form the midfield, with Dilane Bakwa, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, and Olivier Giroud leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Okan Buruk's projected XI for Galatasaray has Ugurcan Cakir between the posts, supported by Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sanchez, Baris Alper Yilmaz, and Evren Eren Elmali in defence. Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina anchor the midfield alongside Yunus Akgun and Aleksey Batrakov, with Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen leading the line. Galatasaray also report no injuries or suspensions, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Lille have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last four competitive matches, with a friendly win over Zulte Waregem also factored into their five-game run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1, while a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League preceded that. They did claim a 1-0 win over Le Havre in Ligue 1, showing they are capable of clean-sheet performances at home. Across the five matches, Lille have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Galatasaray have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig, which followed the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona. A 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa earlier in the month showed their domestic form remains competitive. Across five matches, Galatasaray have scored eight goals and conceded nine, with a 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor representing their heaviest recent defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head data for the last five meetings between Lille and Galatasaray is not available for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both clubs are separated by a single position, with Lille ranked 34th and Galatasaray 35th. The proximity of their standings means this match has direct implications for both sides' hopes of advancing in the competition.