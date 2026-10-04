International Coverage
Country
Official Broadcaster
Official Homepage
India
Sony LIV
China
CCTV (China Central Television)
United States
Fox Sports / fuboTV
Indonesia
Vision+ / RCTI
Pakistan
Tapmad
Nigeria
SuperSport (DStv)
Brazil
Disney+ / ESPN Brasil
Bangladesh
Sony LIV
Japan
DAZN Japan
Philippines
SPOTV NOW
Mexico
Sky+ / Sky Sports Mexico
Egypt
beIN Sports MENA
Germany
DAZN Germany
United Kingdom
Viaplay / Sky Sports
France
L'Équipe
South Korea
SPOTV NOW
Spain
DAZN Spain
Argentina
Disney+ South America
Algeria
beIN Sports MENA
Canada
DAZN Canada
Poland
Polsat Box Go / TVP Sport
Saudi Arabia
TOD (beIN)
Australia
Optus Sport
Austria
ORF Eins
Kosovo
ArtMotion / Klan Kosova
How to watch Kosovo vs Austria with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Kosovo and Austria will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Austria todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Kosovo vs Austria Probable lineups
Kosovo are managed by Franco Foda, and team news ahead of this fixture will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported at this stage.
Austria head to Pristina under Ralf Rangnick, with no confirmed squad details available at this time. Updates on probable lineup selections and any injury concerns will be added as the match approaches.
Form
Kosovo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Israel in the Nations League, which followed a 3-1 defeat to Austria in the same competition. Earlier in this run, they beat Ireland 1-0 in their group opener and recorded a 3-0 friendly win over Andorra, with their only other loss coming against Czechia. Across those five matches, Kosovo scored seven goals and conceded six.
Austria have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. After back-to-back 3-1 Nations League wins over Israel and Kosovo, Rangnick's side drew 2-2 with Ireland in Dublin. Their World Cup campaign earlier this summer produced a 3-3 draw with Algeria and a 3-0 group-stage defeat to Spain. Austria scored eleven goals across those five fixtures but conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates and concedes in roughly equal measure.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides came in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 on September 27, 2026, when Austria won 3-1 in Vienna. That is the only recorded head-to-head fixture between Kosovo and Austria in the available data, meaning Austria hold the edge in the series with one win from one meeting.
Standings
Grp. 3
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
D
L
W
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|4
D
W
L
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
D
L
L
In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Austria currently lead the table in first place, with Kosovo sitting second. The fixture brings the top two sides in the group into direct opposition.