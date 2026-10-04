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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoKosovo
Fadil Vokrri Stadium
team-logoAustria
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Kosovo vs Austria: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Kosovo vs Austria
Kosovo
Austria
UEFA Nations League B

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Official Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

CCTV (China Central Television)

cctv.com

United States

Fox Sports / fuboTV

foxsports.com

Indonesia

Vision+ / RCTI

visionplus.id

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport (DStv)

supersport.com

Brazil

Disney+ / ESPN Brasil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Philippines

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.com

Mexico

Sky+ / Sky Sports Mexico

sky.com.mx

Egypt

beIN Sports MENA

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

United Kingdom

Viaplay / Sky Sports

skysports.com

France

L'Équipe

lequipe.fr

South Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com/es-ES

Argentina

Disney+ South America

disneyplus.com

Algeria

beIN Sports MENA

beinsports.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

Poland

Polsat Box Go / TVP Sport

polsatboxgo.pl

Saudi Arabia

TOD (beIN)

tod.tv

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Austria

ORF Eins

tv.orf.at

Kosovo

ArtMotion / Klan Kosova

artmotion.net

How to watch Kosovo vs Austria with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4
Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Today's game between Kosovo and Austria will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Austria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kosovo vs Austria Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
Formation
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-2-3-1
team-logoA. Saipiteam-logoI. KrasniqiL. DellovaL. DellovaM. VojvodaM. Vojvodateam-logoE. Krasniqiteam-logoD. GallapeniV. MatoshiV. MatoshiE. ZhegrovaE. ZhegrovaF. AsllaniF. AsllaniL. AvdullahuL. AvdullahuA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniA. SchlagerA. SchlagerM. WoeberM. WoeberP. LienhartP. LienhartS. PoschS. PoschK. DansoK. DansoP. WimmerP. WimmerK. LaimerK. LaimerX. SchlagerX. SchlagerN. SeiwaldN. SeiwaldR. SchmidR. SchmidS. KalajdzicS. Kalajdzic
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
3-4-2-1
Kosovo

Starting XI

Austria

Manager

  • F. Foda
  • R. Rangnick

Kosovo are managed by Franco Foda, and team news ahead of this fixture will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported at this stage.

Austria head to Pristina under Ralf Rangnick, with no confirmed squad details available at this time. Updates on probable lineup selections and any injury concerns will be added as the match approaches.

Form

KOS

KOS - Form

CZE
L2-1
AND
W3-0
IRL
W1-0
AUT
L3-1
ISR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AUT

AUT - Form

ALG
D3-3
ESP
L3-0
ISR
W3-1
KOS
W3-1
IRL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Kosovo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Israel in the Nations League, which followed a 3-1 defeat to Austria in the same competition. Earlier in this run, they beat Ireland 1-0 in their group opener and recorded a 3-0 friendly win over Andorra, with their only other loss coming against Czechia. Across those five matches, Kosovo scored seven goals and conceded six.

Austria have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. After back-to-back 3-1 Nations League wins over Israel and Kosovo, Rangnick's side drew 2-2 with Ireland in Dublin. Their World Cup campaign earlier this summer produced a 3-3 draw with Algeria and a 3-0 group-stage defeat to Spain. Austria scored eleven goals across those five fixtures but conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates and concedes in roughly equal measure.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

KosovoDrawAustria
0
0
1
UEFA Nations League B
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
3
Kosovo badge
Kosovo
KOS
1
FT
1Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 on September 27, 2026, when Austria won 3-1 in Vienna. That is the only recorded head-to-head fixture between Kosovo and Austria in the available data, meaning Austria hold the edge in the series with one win from one meeting.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AustriaAustriaAUT
321084+47
D
W
W
2
KosovoKosovoKOS
311123-14
D
L
W
3
IrelandIrelandIRL
311153+24
D
W
L
4
IsraelIsraelISR
301216-51
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Austria currently lead the table in first place, with Kosovo sitting second. The fixture brings the top two sides in the group into direct opposition.

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