International Coverage

Country Official Broadcaster Official Homepage India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China CCTV (China Central Television) cctv.com United States Fox Sports / fuboTV foxsports.com Indonesia Vision+ / RCTI visionplus.id Pakistan Tapmad tapmad.com Nigeria SuperSport (DStv) supersport.com Brazil Disney+ / ESPN Brasil disneyplus.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com/ja-JP Philippines SPOTV NOW spotvnow.com Mexico Sky+ / Sky Sports Mexico sky.com.mx Egypt beIN Sports MENA beinsports.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com/de-DE United Kingdom Viaplay / Sky Sports skysports.com France L'Équipe lequipe.fr South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com/es-ES Argentina Disney+ South America disneyplus.com Algeria beIN Sports MENA beinsports.com Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com/en-CA Poland Polsat Box Go / TVP Sport polsatboxgo.pl Saudi Arabia TOD (beIN) tod.tv Australia Optus Sport sport.optus.com.au Austria ORF Eins tv.orf.at Kosovo ArtMotion / Klan Kosova artmotion.net

How to watch Kosovo vs Austria with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Today's game between Kosovo and Austria will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kosovo are managed by Franco Foda, and team news ahead of this fixture will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported at this stage.

Austria head to Pristina under Ralf Rangnick, with no confirmed squad details available at this time. Updates on probable lineup selections and any injury concerns will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Kosovo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Israel in the Nations League, which followed a 3-1 defeat to Austria in the same competition. Earlier in this run, they beat Ireland 1-0 in their group opener and recorded a 3-0 friendly win over Andorra, with their only other loss coming against Czechia. Across those five matches, Kosovo scored seven goals and conceded six.

Austria have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. After back-to-back 3-1 Nations League wins over Israel and Kosovo, Rangnick's side drew 2-2 with Ireland in Dublin. Their World Cup campaign earlier this summer produced a 3-3 draw with Algeria and a 3-0 group-stage defeat to Spain. Austria scored eleven goals across those five fixtures but conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates and concedes in roughly equal measure.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 on September 27, 2026, when Austria won 3-1 in Vienna. That is the only recorded head-to-head fixture between Kosovo and Austria in the available data, meaning Austria hold the edge in the series with one win from one meeting.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 7 D W W 2 Kosovo KOS 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 D L W 3 Ireland IRL 3 1 1 1 5 3 +2 4 D W L 4 Israel ISR 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1 D L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Austria currently lead the table in first place, with Kosovo sitting second. The fixture brings the top two sides in the group into direct opposition.