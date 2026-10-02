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How to watch Kazakhstan vs Moldova with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Kazakhstan and Moldova will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 15:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kazakhstan vs Moldova todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Kazakhstan vs Moldova Probable lineups
Manager
- J. van't Schip
Kazakhstan are managed by John van't Schip, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Moldova head coach Lilian Popescu also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Further squad information is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.
Form
Kazakhstan come into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games, scoring five goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with the Faroe Islands in their previous group fixture. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Armenia and a 1-0 win over Comoros. Kazakhstan have scored in four of their five most recent matches but have conceded in each of their last four.
Moldova have gone winless across their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands in UEFA Nations League C, following a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in the same competition. Further back in that run, Moldova drew 1-1 with Armenia, drew 2-2 with Bulgaria, and lost 3-2 to Cyprus. They have scored seven goals across those five games but conceded nine.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides came in UEFA Nations League C in March 2022, when Moldova won 1-0 in Kazakhstan. Before that, Moldova hosted Kazakhstan in the same competition earlier that month, losing 2-1. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Kazakhstan have two wins to Moldova's two, with one draw. The away side has taken the result in each of the two most recent competitive encounters.
Standings
Grp. 3
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
L
D
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
D
L
Kazakhstan sit third in Group 3 and Moldova are fourth, meaning both sides are chasing the teams above them. A win for either side would close the gap on the top two and keep their Nations League ambitions alive.