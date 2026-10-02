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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoKazakhstan
Astana Arena
team-logoMoldova
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Kazakhstan vs Moldova: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Kazakhstan vs Moldova
Kazakhstan
Moldova
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official / Regional Homepage

Indonesia

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

United States

ViX

vix.com

Brazil

Zapping

zapping.com.br

Mexico

Sky+

sky.com.mx

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

connect.bein.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

United Kingdom

Viaplay UK

viaplay.com

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Colombia

disneyplus.com

Spain

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

connect.bein.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Peru

disneyplus.com

Malaysia

SOOKA

sooka.my

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Romania

Digi Online

digionline.ro

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Ecuador

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Bolivia

disneyplus.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Paraguay

disneyplus.com

Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Uruguay

disneyplus.com

Moldova

Moldova 1

trm.md

Jamaica

CSport

csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

bluu.com

Anguilla

Bluu

bluu.com

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Moldova with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3
Astana Arena

Today's game between Kazakhstan and Moldova will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kazakhstan vs Moldova today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan vs Moldova Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. van't Schip

Kazakhstan are managed by John van't Schip, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Moldova head coach Lilian Popescu also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Further squad information is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Form

KAZ

KAZ - Form

COM
W1-0
ARM
D1-1
HUN
L3-1
FRO
D1-1
SVK
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MDA

MDA - Form

CYP
L3-2
BGR
D2-2
ARM
D1-1
SVK
L2-0
FRO
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Kazakhstan come into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games, scoring five goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with the Faroe Islands in their previous group fixture. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Armenia and a 1-0 win over Comoros. Kazakhstan have scored in four of their five most recent matches but have conceded in each of their last four.

Moldova have gone winless across their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands in UEFA Nations League C, following a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in the same competition. Further back in that run, Moldova drew 1-1 with Armenia, drew 2-2 with Bulgaria, and lost 3-2 to Cyprus. They have scored seven goals across those five games but conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

KazakhstanDrawMoldova
4
1
0
UEFA Nations League C
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
0
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
1
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
1
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
2
FT
Friendlies
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
1
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
0
FT
Friendlies
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
1
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
1
FT
Friendlies
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
1
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
3
FT
7Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in UEFA Nations League C in March 2022, when Moldova won 1-0 in Kazakhstan. Before that, Moldova hosted Kazakhstan in the same competition earlier that month, losing 2-1. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Kazakhstan have two wins to Moldova's two, with one draw. The away side has taken the result in each of the two most recent competitive encounters.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SlovakiaSlovakiaSVK
220041+36
W
W
2
Faroe IslandsFaroe IslandsFRO
20202202
D
D
3
KazakhstanKazakhstanKAZ
201123-11
L
D
4
MoldovaMoldovaMDA
201113-21
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

Kazakhstan sit third in Group 3 and Moldova are fourth, meaning both sides are chasing the teams above them. A win for either side would close the gap on the top two and keep their Nations League ambitions alive.

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