International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Link Albania TV Klan tvklan.al Algeria ENTV (Établissement Public de Télévision) entv.dz American Samoa FBC Sports fbcnews.com.fj Andorra DAZN Spain dazn.com Angola DStv Now dstv.stream Anguilla Bluu bluuhub.com Antigua and Barbuda Rush Sports rushsports.com Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina directvgo.com Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am Aruba Telearuba telearuba.aw Australia SBS sbs.com.au Austria ORF eins orf.at Azerbaijan Ictimai TV itv.az Bahamas DIRECTV Sports Caribbean directv.com/caribbean Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT bein.com Bangladesh Toffee Live toffeelive.com Barbados CBC TV 8 cbc.bb Belarus Sport TV Belarus sport-tv.by Belgium RTBF Auvio rtbf.be/auvio Belize Nexgen nexgen.tv Benin New World Sport newworldtv.com Bermuda Rush Sports rushsports.com Bolivia Tigo Sports Bolivia tigosports.com.bo Bonaire NPO 1 npo.nl Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Botswana DStv Now dstv.stream Brazil SporTV / Globo globoplay.globo.com British Virgin Islands Bluu bluuhub.com Brunei Darussalam RTB Aneka rtbgo.bn Bulgaria BNT 3 bnt.bg Burkina Faso New World Sport newworldtv.com Burundi Sporty TV sportytv.com Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Cameroon StarTimes App startimestv.com Canada TSN+ tsn.ca Cape Verde Islands ZAP zap.co.ao Cayman Islands Rush Sports rushsports.com Central African Republic SuperSport supersport.com Chad beIN Sports bein.com Chile DGO (DIRECTV) directvgo.com China CCTV-5 Sports sports.cctv.com Chinese Taipei ELTA Sports elta.tv Colombia Radio Nacional de Colombia radionacional.co Comoros GOtv gotvafrica.com Congo DR StarTimes App startimestv.com Costa Rica FOX+ foxsports.com Croatia HRT 2 hrt.hr Curaçao Nos Pais Television nospais.com Cyprus Sigma TV sigmatv.com Czech Republic ČT Sport ceskatelevize.cz Côte d'Ivoire New World Sport newworldtv.com Denmark DR 1 dr.dk Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT bein.com Dominica Bluu bluuhub.com Dominican Republic Pio Deportes piodeportes.com Ecuador Paramount+ paramountplus.com Egypt beIN Sports MAX bein.com El Salvador Tigo Sports El Salvador tigosports.com.sv Equatorial Guinea DStv Now dstv.stream Eritrea SuperSport supersport.com Estonia Go3 Extra Sports Estonia go3.tv Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.stream Faroe Islands Televarp televarp.fo Fiji FBC Sports fbcnews.com.fj Finland YLE TV2 yle.fi France myCANAL / beIN Sports canalplus.com Gabon New World Sport newworldtv.com Gambia SuperSport supersport.com Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia setantasports.com Germany ZDF zdf.de Ghana Sporty TV App sportytv.com Great Britain ITVX / ITV 1 itv.com Greece ERT FLIX ertflix.gr Greenland DR 1 dr.dk Grenada Bluu bluuhub.com Guatemala TeleOnce Guatemala chapintv.com Guinea StarTimes App startimestv.com Guinea-Bissau ZAP zap.co.ao Guyana ENet TV enet.gy Honduras Tigo Sports Honduras tigosports.com.hn Hong Kong ViuTV viu.tv Hungary M4 Sports m4sport.hu Iceland RUV ruv.is India ZEE5 zee5.com Indonesia MAXstream TV telkomsel.com/maxstream International YouTube youtube.com Iran Persiana Sports persiana.group Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT bein.com Ireland Republic RTE Player / RTE 2 rte.ie/player Israel Sport 2 sport1.maariv.co.il Italy DAZN Italia dazn.com Jamaica Television Jamaica televisionjamaica.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Jordan beIN Sports MAX bein.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Kenya Azam Sports azamcom.co.tz Korea Republic Naver naver.com Kosovo TV Vala Kosovo telekomikosoves.com Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT bein.com Kyrgyzstan KTRK Sport ktrk.kg Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Latvia Go3 Extra Sports Latvia go3.tv Lebanon beIN Sports MAX bein.com Lesotho DStv Now dstv.stream Liberia SuperSport supersport.com Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT bein.com Liechtenstein SRF zwei / Blue Sport srf.ch Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania go3.tv Luxembourg Tipik rtbf.be Macau TDM Desporto tdm.com.mo Macedonia Arena Cloud arenacloudtv.com Madagascar New World Sport newworldtv.com Malawi Azam Sports azamcom.co.tz Malaysia RTM klik rtmklik.rtm.gov.my Maldives Medianet medianet.mv Mali New World Sport newworldtv.com Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT bein.com Mauritius SuperSport supersport.com Mayotte GOtv gotvafrica.com Mexico ViX Mexico vix.com Monaco beIN Sports 1 bein.com Mongolia MNB Sports mnb.mn Montenegro TVCG 2 rtcg.me Montserrat Rush Sports rushsports.com Morocco beIN Sports MAX bein.com Mozambique ZAP zap.co.ao Myanmar TV360 by Mytel mytel.com.mm Namibia DStv Now dstv.stream Nepal Himalaya Sports TV himalayatv.com Netherlands NPO Start / NPO 1 npo.nl New Zealand TVNZ+ tvnz.co.nz Nicaragua Tigo Sports Nicaragua tigosports.com.ni Niger DStv Now dstv.stream

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Jordan and Algeria will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 04:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jordan coach Jamal Sellami has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this match, giving him a full squad to select from. His projected XI includes goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila behind a back three of Saed Al-Rosan, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, and Mo Abualnadi, with Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Ehsan Haddad as wing-backs. Nizar Al Rashdan and Mohannad Abu Taha sit in central midfield, while Mousa Tamari, Ali Iyad Olwan, and Odeh Fakhouri form the attacking line.

Algeria boss Vladimir Petkovic also has no confirmed injury or suspension issues to contend with. His projected XI sees Luca Zidane in goal, with a back four of Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Hicham Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza, and Ramiz Zerrouki are set to start in midfield, with Riyad Mahrez, Fares Chaibi, and Mohamed Amoura leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan head into this match without a win in their last five outings, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Austria in their World Cup opener on June 17. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with both Nigeria and Costa Rica in March, though they also conceded four in a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland and lost 2-0 to Colombia. Across those five matches, Jordan scored seven goals and conceded thirteen.

Algeria's recent form presents a sharper picture, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their only reverse in that stretch was the 3-0 opening loss to Argentina on June 17. Before the tournament, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, while also drawing 0-0 with Uruguay. A 7-0 demolition of Guatemala in March rounds out a sequence in which Algeria scored twelve goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

JOR Last match ALG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Algeria 1 - 1 Jordan 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The head-to-head record between these two nations is extremely limited. The only meeting recorded in the available dataset ended 1-1, a friendly played on May 30, 2004, in Annaba, Algeria. Tuesday's World Cup group stage fixture represents their first competitive encounter.

Standings

In Group J, Jordan sit third and Algeria fourth ahead of this second round of fixtures.