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How to watch Jordan vs Algeria with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Jordan and Algeria will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 04:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Algeria todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Jordan vs Algeria Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- J. Sellami
- V. Petkovic
Jordan coach Jamal Sellami has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this match, giving him a full squad to select from. His projected XI includes goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila behind a back three of Saed Al-Rosan, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, and Mo Abualnadi, with Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Ehsan Haddad as wing-backs. Nizar Al Rashdan and Mohannad Abu Taha sit in central midfield, while Mousa Tamari, Ali Iyad Olwan, and Odeh Fakhouri form the attacking line.
Algeria boss Vladimir Petkovic also has no confirmed injury or suspension issues to contend with. His projected XI sees Luca Zidane in goal, with a back four of Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Hicham Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza, and Ramiz Zerrouki are set to start in midfield, with Riyad Mahrez, Fares Chaibi, and Mohamed Amoura leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.
Form
Jordan head into this match without a win in their last five outings, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Austria in their World Cup opener on June 17. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with both Nigeria and Costa Rica in March, though they also conceded four in a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland and lost 2-0 to Colombia. Across those five matches, Jordan scored seven goals and conceded thirteen.
Algeria's recent form presents a sharper picture, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their only reverse in that stretch was the 3-0 opening loss to Argentina on June 17. Before the tournament, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, while also drawing 0-0 with Uruguay. A 7-0 demolition of Guatemala in March rounds out a sequence in which Algeria scored twelve goals and conceded three.
Head-to-Head Record
The head-to-head record between these two nations is extremely limited. The only meeting recorded in the available dataset ended 1-1, a friendly played on May 30, 2004, in Annaba, Algeria. Tuesday's World Cup group stage fixture represents their first competitive encounter.
Standings
In Group J, Jordan sit third and Algeria fourth ahead of this second round of fixtures.