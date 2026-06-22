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World Cup
team-logoJordan
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
team-logoAlgeria
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Jordan vs Algeria: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Jordan vs Algeria
Jordan
Algeria
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Link

Albania

TV Klan

tvklan.al

Algeria

ENTV (Établissement Public de Télévision)

entv.dz

American Samoa

FBC Sports

fbcnews.com.fj

Andorra

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Angola

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Anguilla

Bluu

bluuhub.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Rush Sports

rushsports.com

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina

directvgo.com

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Aruba

Telearuba

telearuba.aw

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

Austria

ORF eins

orf.at

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

itv.az

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

directv.com/caribbean

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Bangladesh

Toffee Live

toffeelive.com

Barbados

CBC TV 8

cbc.bb

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

sport-tv.by

Belgium

RTBF Auvio

rtbf.be/auvio

Belize

Nexgen

nexgen.tv

Benin

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Bermuda

Rush Sports

rushsports.com

Bolivia

Tigo Sports Bolivia

tigosports.com.bo

Bonaire

NPO 1

npo.nl

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Botswana

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Brazil

SporTV / Globo

globoplay.globo.com

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

bluuhub.com

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

rtbgo.bn

Bulgaria

BNT 3

bnt.bg

Burkina Faso

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Burundi

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Cambodia

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Cameroon

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Canada

TSN+

tsn.ca

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Cayman Islands

Rush Sports

rushsports.com

Central African Republic

SuperSport

supersport.com

Chad

beIN Sports

bein.com

Chile

DGO (DIRECTV)

directvgo.com

China

CCTV-5 Sports

sports.cctv.com

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

elta.tv

Colombia

Radio Nacional de Colombia

radionacional.co

Comoros

GOtv

gotvafrica.com

Congo DR

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Costa Rica

FOX+

foxsports.com

Croatia

HRT 2

hrt.hr

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

nospais.com

Cyprus

Sigma TV

sigmatv.com

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

ceskatelevize.cz

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Denmark

DR 1

dr.dk

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Dominica

Bluu

bluuhub.com

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

piodeportes.com

Ecuador

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports MAX

bein.com

El Salvador

Tigo Sports El Salvador

tigosports.com.sv

Equatorial Guinea

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Eritrea

SuperSport

supersport.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

go3.tv

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Faroe Islands

Televarp

televarp.fo

Fiji

FBC Sports

fbcnews.com.fj

Finland

YLE TV2

yle.fi

France

myCANAL / beIN Sports

canalplus.com

Gabon

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Gambia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Georgia

Setanta Sports Georgia

setantasports.com

Germany

ZDF

zdf.de

Ghana

Sporty TV App

sportytv.com

Great Britain

ITVX / ITV 1

itv.com

Greece

ERT FLIX

ertflix.gr

Greenland

DR 1

dr.dk

Grenada

Bluu

bluuhub.com

Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala

chapintv.com

Guinea

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Guyana

ENet TV

enet.gy

Honduras

Tigo Sports Honduras

tigosports.com.hn

Hong Kong

ViuTV

viu.tv

Hungary

M4 Sports

m4sport.hu

Iceland

RUV

ruv.is

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

MAXstream TV

telkomsel.com/maxstream

International

YouTube

youtube.com

Iran

Persiana Sports

persiana.group

Iraq

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Ireland Republic

RTE Player / RTE 2

rte.ie/player

Israel

Sport 2

sport1.maariv.co.il

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

televisionjamaica.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Jordan

beIN Sports MAX

bein.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Kenya

Azam Sports

azamcom.co.tz

Korea Republic

Naver

naver.com

Kosovo

TV Vala Kosovo

telekomikosoves.com

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

ktrk.kg

Laos

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

go3.tv

Lebanon

beIN Sports MAX

bein.com

Lesotho

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Liberia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Libya

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei / Blue Sport

srf.ch

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

go3.tv

Luxembourg

Tipik

rtbf.be

Macau

TDM Desporto

tdm.com.mo

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

arenacloudtv.com

Madagascar

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Malawi

Azam Sports

azamcom.co.tz

Malaysia

RTM klik

rtmklik.rtm.gov.my

Maldives

Medianet

medianet.mv

Mali

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Mauritius

SuperSport

supersport.com

Mayotte

GOtv

gotvafrica.com

Mexico

ViX Mexico

vix.com

Monaco

beIN Sports 1

bein.com

Mongolia

MNB Sports

mnb.mn

Montenegro

TVCG 2

rtcg.me

Montserrat

Rush Sports

rushsports.com

Morocco

beIN Sports MAX

bein.com

Mozambique

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

mytel.com.mm

Namibia

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Nepal

Himalaya Sports TV

himalayatv.com

Netherlands

NPO Start / NPO 1

npo.nl

New Zealand

TVNZ+

tvnz.co.nz

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports Nicaragua

tigosports.com.ni

Niger

DStv Now

dstv.stream

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. J
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Jordan and Algeria will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 04:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Algeria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jordan vs Algeria Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Jordan crest
Jordan
JOR
Formation
Algeria crest
Algeria
ALG
4-3-3
1Y. Yazeed Abulaila19S. Al-Rosan5Y. Al-Arab16M. Abualnadi8N. Al-Rawabdeh23E. Haddad21N. Al Rashdan10M. Tamari20M. Abu Taha11O. Fakhouri9A. Olwan23L. Zidane17R. Belghali21R. Bensebaini2A. Mandi15R. Ait Nouri14H. Boudaoui22I. Maza6R. Zerrouki7R. Mahrez10F. Chaibi18M. Amoura
Algeria crest
Algeria
ALG
3-4-2-1
Jordan

Starting XI

Algeria

Manager

  • J. Sellami
  • V. Petkovic

Jordan coach Jamal Sellami has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this match, giving him a full squad to select from. His projected XI includes goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila behind a back three of Saed Al-Rosan, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, and Mo Abualnadi, with Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Ehsan Haddad as wing-backs. Nizar Al Rashdan and Mohannad Abu Taha sit in central midfield, while Mousa Tamari, Ali Iyad Olwan, and Odeh Fakhouri form the attacking line.

Algeria boss Vladimir Petkovic also has no confirmed injury or suspension issues to contend with. His projected XI sees Luca Zidane in goal, with a back four of Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Hicham Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza, and Ramiz Zerrouki are set to start in midfield, with Riyad Mahrez, Fares Chaibi, and Mohamed Amoura leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

JOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ALG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Jordan head into this match without a win in their last five outings, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Austria in their World Cup opener on June 17. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with both Nigeria and Costa Rica in March, though they also conceded four in a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland and lost 2-0 to Colombia. Across those five matches, Jordan scored seven goals and conceded thirteen.

Algeria's recent form presents a sharper picture, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their only reverse in that stretch was the 3-0 opening loss to Argentina on June 17. Before the tournament, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, while also drawing 0-0 with Uruguay. A 7-0 demolition of Guatemala in March rounds out a sequence in which Algeria scored twelve goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

JOR

Last match

ALG

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

The head-to-head record between these two nations is extremely limited. The only meeting recorded in the available dataset ended 1-1, a friendly played on May 30, 2004, in Annaba, Algeria. Tuesday's World Cup group stage fixture represents their first competitive encounter.

Standings

In Group J, Jordan sit third and Algeria fourth ahead of this second round of fixtures.

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