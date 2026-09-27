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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoIsrael
Nagyerdei Stadion
team-logoIreland
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Israel vs Ireland: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Israel vs Ireland
Israel
Ireland
UEFA Nations League B

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Israel vs Ireland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2
Nagyerdei Stadion

Today's game between Israel and Ireland will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Israel vs Ireland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Israel vs Ireland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Israel crest
Israel
ISR
Formation
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL
3-4-2-1
team-logoD. Peretzteam-logoR. RevivoG. MizrahiG. Mizrahiteam-logoN. StoinovI. NachmiasI. NachmiasE. PeretzE. Peretzteam-logoA. KhalailiO. GloukhO. Gloukhteam-logoD. PeretzM. SolomonM. Solomonteam-logoL. AbadaC. KelleherC. KelleherL. ScalesL. ScalesD. O'SheaD. O'SheaJ. EganJ. EganJ. MolumbyJ. Molumbyteam-logoF. AzazJ. AbankwahJ. AbankwahR. ManningR. Manningteam-logoJ. KnightC. OgbeneC. OgbeneT. ParrottT. Parrott
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL
4-2-3-1
Israel

Starting XI

Ireland

Manager

  • R. Shimon
  • H. Hallgrimsson

Ran Ben Shimon's projected XI for Israel reads: Daniel Peretz; Roy Revivo, Guy Mizrahi, Nikita Stoinov, Idan Nachmias; Eliel Peretz, Anan Khalaili, Oscar Gloukh, Dor Peretz; Manor Solomon, Liel Abada. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Heimir Hallgrimsson is expected to name the following starting lineup for Ireland: Caoimhin Kelleher; Liam Scales, Dara O'Shea, John Egan; Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz, James Abankwah, Ryan Manning; Jason Knight, Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Parrott. Ireland also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

ISR

ISR - Form

LTU
D0-0
MDA
W4-1
GEO
D2-2
ALB
W0-1
AUT
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
IRL

IRL - Form

MKD
D0-0
GRE
W5-0
QAT
W1-0
CAN
D1-1
KOS
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Israel head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Austria in the Nations League, while they also drew 2-2 with Georgia earlier in the year. The Blue and White did record positive results in that run, including a 4-1 win over Moldova and a 1-0 victory against Albania. Across those five matches, Israel scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Ireland's last five fixtures produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in the Nations League opener, following a 1-1 draw with Canada in a friendly. The Boys in Green posted their strongest performance of the run in a 5-0 win over Grenada, and they also beat Qatar 1-0. Ireland scored eight goals and conceded two across those five matches, with their defensive record standing out as a relative strength.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

IsraelDrawIreland
0
2
0
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
2
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
1
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
1
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored2/2

The two sides have met twice in recorded head-to-head fixtures, both coming in UEFA World Cup qualification in 2005. The most recent encounter ended 2-2, with Ireland hosting Israel in June of that year. The earlier meeting, played in Israel in March 2005, finished 1-1. The two matches produced six goals in total, with neither side able to claim a win across the pair of fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AustriaAustriaAUT
110031+23
W
2
KosovoKosovoKOS
110010+13
W
3
IrelandIrelandIRL
100101-10
L
4
IsraelIsraelISR
100113-20
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Israel currently sit fourth in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, while Ireland are third. Both teams are under early pressure to pick up points, and this fixture represents a direct meeting between two sides who cannot afford to fall further behind the group's pacesetters.

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