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How to watch Ireland vs Austria with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Ireland and Austria will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ireland vs Austria todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Ireland vs Austria Probable lineups
Heimir Hallgrimsson names a projected XI that includes Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a back line of John Egan, Jake O'Brien, and Dara O'Shea. Jack Moylan, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, James Abankwah, and Ryan Manning provide width and energy in midfield, with Jayson Molumby and Troy Parrott completing the projected lineup. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Ralf Rangnick is without Kevin Danso, who is suspended. The projected Austrian XI features Alexander Schlager in goal, with Maximilian Woeber, David Affengruber, Philipp Lienhart, and Stefan Posch in defence. Xaver Schlager, Paul Wanner, Romano Schmid, Patrick Wimmer, Nicolas Seiwald, and Chukwubuike Adamu complete the projected lineup. No further injury concerns are listed at this stage.
Form
Ireland have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was that 3-0 victory over Israel in the Nations League, following a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in their opening group fixture. Prior to the current cycle, they drew 1-1 with Canada and beat Qatar 1-0 in friendlies. Across the five matches, Ireland scored ten goals and conceded two, with their defensive record particularly strong outside of competitive fixtures.
Austria have won three and lost two of their last five. They beat Kosovo 3-1 on matchday two of the Nations League, having already beaten Israel 3-1 on matchday one. Their three World Cup matches before that produced one draw and two defeats, including a 3-3 draw with Algeria and a 2-0 loss to Argentina. Austria scored eleven goals and conceded seven across the five-match run, pointing to a side that creates chances freely but can be exposed at the back.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The two sides have met four times in the available head-to-head record, all in World Cup qualification. The most recent fixture, played at the Aviva Stadium in June 2017, ended 1-1. Austria have won two of the four meetings, with Ireland winning one and one match ending in a draw. The series is tightly contested, and no meeting in the dataset produced a margin greater than one goal.
Standings
Grp. 3
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
L
W
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
L
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Austria lead the table and Ireland sit third. That gap means Thursday's home fixture is a chance for Ireland to close ground on the group leaders, while Austria can put significant daylight between themselves and the chasing pack with a win in Dublin.