International Coverage

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Fulham will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil will be without Jack Taylor, Emersonn, and Azor Matusiwa through injury, while Abdul Fatawu serves a suspension. The projected XI for Ipswich Town includes Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Dara O'Shea, Abdoul Ouattara, Issa Diop, and Leif Davis. Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Sasa Lukic, Julio Enciso, and Jack Clarke are expected in midfield, with Exequiel Palacios and Daizen Maeda further forward.

Alvaro Arbeloa names his Fulham side without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete, both absent through injury, but reports no suspensions. The away side's projected XI has Bernd Leno in goal, with David Affengruber, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, and Timothy Castagne in defence. Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Shea Charles, and Oscar Bobb are set to operate in midfield, with Joshua King and Gonzalo Garcia leading the attack.

Form

Ipswich Town head into this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League, and they were beaten 2-4 by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup before that. The solitary bright spot was a 2-3 win at Crystal Palace in the league. Across those five matches, Ipswich scored eight goals and conceded thirteen.

Fulham's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League, and they also drew 0-0 with Liverpool. A 2-3 Carabao Cup win at West Ham was their standout result, though losses to Crystal Palace and Sunderland temper that. Fulham scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2025, when Fulham and Ipswich Town drew 2-2 in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage. Before that, the clubs played out a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has established clear dominance, with the record including two draws, one Fulham win in the Championship, and two Carabao Cup results that also favoured Fulham.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit in eleventh place while Fulham find themselves in nineteenth, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations — the hosts looking to consolidate a mid-table position and the visitors in urgent need of points to move away from the relegation zone.