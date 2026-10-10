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Premier League
team-logoIpswich Town
Portman Road
team-logoFulham
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Ipswich Town vs Fulham: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ipswich Town vs Fulham
Ipswich Town
Fulham
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

China

Migu

Migu Video

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv Now

DStv

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Live 8

Canal+

India

JioHotstar

JioHotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports

New Zealand

Sky Sport 5 NZ

Sky Sport NZ

Nigeria

SuperSport GOtv Football

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Poland

Canal+ Extra 6

Canal+ Poland

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport GOtv Football

SuperSport

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Turkey

beIN CONNECT Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

Peacock

Peacock

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Fulham will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Formation
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
K. ScherpenK. ScherpenJ. GreavesJ. GreavesD. O'SheaD. O'SheaI. DiopI. DiopL. DavisL. Davisteam-logoA. OuattaraS. LukicS. LukicJ. EncisoJ. EncisoJ. ClarkeJ. ClarkeE. PalaciosE. PalaciosEmersonnEmersonnB. LenoB. LenoD. AffengruberD. AffengruberA. RobinsonA. RobinsonC. BasseyC. BasseyT. CastagneT. CastagneS. BergeS. BergeA. IwobiA. IwobiS. CharlesS. CharlesJ. KingJ. KingO. BobbO. BobbG. GarciaG. Garcia
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Ipswich Town

Starting XI

Fulham

Manager

  • G. O'Neil
  • A. Arbeloa

Gary O'Neil will be without Jack Taylor, Emersonn, and Azor Matusiwa through injury, while Abdul Fatawu serves a suspension. The projected XI for Ipswich Town includes Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Dara O'Shea, Abdoul Ouattara, Issa Diop, and Leif Davis. Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Sasa Lukic, Julio Enciso, and Jack Clarke are expected in midfield, with Exequiel Palacios and Daizen Maeda further forward.

Alvaro Arbeloa names his Fulham side without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete, both absent through injury, but reports no suspensions. The away side's projected XI has Bernd Leno in goal, with David Affengruber, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, and Timothy Castagne in defence. Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Shea Charles, and Oscar Bobb are set to operate in midfield, with Joshua King and Gonzalo Garcia leading the attack.

Form

IPS

IPS - Form

MUN
L5-2
LIV
L0-2
CRY
W2-3
ARS
L2-4
EVE
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FUL

FUL - Form

SUN
L1-0
CRY
L2-3
LIV
D0-0
WHU
W2-3
MUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Ipswich Town head into this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League, and they were beaten 2-4 by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup before that. The solitary bright spot was a 2-3 win at Crystal Palace in the league. Across those five matches, Ipswich scored eight goals and conceded thirteen.

Fulham's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League, and they also drew 0-0 with Liverpool. A 2-3 Carabao Cup win at West Ham was their standout result, though losses to Crystal Palace and Sunderland temper that. Fulham scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Ipswich TownDrawFulham
0
2
3
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
Carabao Cup
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2025, when Fulham and Ipswich Town drew 2-2 in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage. Before that, the clubs played out a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has established clear dominance, with the record including two draws, one Fulham win in the Championship, and two Carabao Cup results that also favoured Fulham.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit in eleventh place while Fulham find themselves in nineteenth, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations — the hosts looking to consolidate a mid-table position and the visitors in urgent need of points to move away from the relegation zone.

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