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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter host Fiorentina at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, October 25, in the eighth round of Serie A 2026/27. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 local time.

The Nerazzurri arrive in strong form, leading the table after winning six of their opening seven league matches. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw at Roma, and they head into this fixture off the back of a hard-fought 1-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

Coach Cristian Chivu faces a congested schedule, with Inter due to play three more Serie A matches in the week that follows. Managing the squad will be a priority, and significant rotation is expected across all positions.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, sit in serious trouble at the foot of the table. Paolo Vanoli's side have taken just one point from their last three league games, and a managerial change from Grosso to Vanoli has yet to produce a shift in results.

The visitors arrive having lost back-to-back Serie A fixtures, conceding four goals across those two matches. Their last win in the league came against Venezia in September.

For Inter, this is a chance to consolidate top-flight leadership ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. For Fiorentina, a result at San Siro would represent a significant turning point in what has been a deeply difficult start to the season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Inter vs Fiorentina.

Team news & squads

Chivu is without five first-team players through injury: Curtis Jones, Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Benjamin Pavard, and Luis Henrique all miss out. The projected XI sees Ivan Provedel start in goal, with Yann Aurel Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni in defence. Hakan Calhanoglu anchors midfield alongside Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Francesco Pio Esposito is expected to partner Marcus Thuram up front.

Vanoli has his own absentees to contend with, as Fabiano Parisi, Arthur Atta, and Luca Ranieri are all unavailable. The Fiorentina projected XI lines up with David de Gea in goal behind a back four of Alex Jimenez, Radu Dragusin, Marin Pongracic, and Dodo. Nicolo Fagioli leads the midfield alongside Marco Brescianini and Cher Ndour, with Franco Mastantuono, Mateo Pellegrino, and Alieu Njie forming the attacking line.

Form

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, and they also beat Bologna 3-1 and Parma 3-0 in the league during this run. Their only defeat came against Club Brugge, a 4-3 loss in Europe.

Fiorentina have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last four competitive matches, with the fifth result a Coppa Italia win over Pisa. Their most recent league outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Como, following an earlier 2-1 loss at Genoa. The sole bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-1 draw with Napoli in September.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at Fiorentina's ground in March 2026 in Serie A. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter have the stronger record, with three wins to Fiorentina's one, and one draw. Inter have scored 10 goals across those five matches, while Fiorentina have scored six.