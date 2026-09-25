How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

Today's game between Hungary and Ukraine will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Ukraine today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hungary are managed by Marco Rossi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Ukraine head coach Andrea Maldera also has no confirmed team news on file at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Hungary have recorded four wins from their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Ireland in World Cup qualification. Rossi's side beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and Finland 2-1 in their two most recent outings, scoring six goals across those two games alone. They drew 0-0 with Greece before that, showing they can also keep things tight at the back.

Ukraine have won three of their last five, with defeats against Sweden (1-3) and France (4-0) in World Cup qualification representing their low points. Their most recent match was a 2-0 win over Poland, and they also beat Albania 1-0 and Iceland 2-0 in that five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for recent meetings between Hungary and Ukraine. This section will be updated when historical fixture data becomes available.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Georgia GEO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hungary HUN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Northern Ireland NIR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ukraine UKR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Hungary sit second and Ukraine are fourth. That gap means Ukraine need a positive result here to stay in contention at the top of the group, while Hungary will be looking to consolidate their place and keep pressure on the sides above them.