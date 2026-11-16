How to watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

Hungary host Northern Ireland at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with Marco Rossi's side looking to build on a strong run of results in the competition.

Hungary arrive in good form, having won three of their four Nations League matches so far. Their most recent group outing was a 2-0 win away to Georgia, a result that keeps them well placed in the standings heading into this fixture.

Northern Ireland come into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Ukraine in their last Nations League game, a result that showed Michael O'Neill's side are capable of picking up points in this group.

Dominique Szoboszlai's fitness has been a talking point ahead of the match. The Liverpool midfielder required heavy strapping on his knee during club action and has been monitored closely by Hungary's medical staff. His involvement remains something to watch ahead of kick-off.

Northern Ireland have shown inconsistency throughout the campaign but will draw confidence from their recent win. O'Neill's side drew 0-0 with Hungary earlier in the group stage, so they know they can contain this opposition.

With both sides still in contention for points that matter in the final stages of the group phase, this fixture carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

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