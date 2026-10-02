International Coverage
Country / Territory
Broadcaster
Official / Regional Homepage
India
Sony LIV
China
iQiyi
United States
ViX
Indonesia
Vision+
Pakistan
tapmad
Nigeria
SuperSport
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Bangladesh
Sony LIV
Russia
Okko Sport
Mexico
Sky+
Japan
DAZN Japan
Ethiopia
DStv Now
Egypt
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
DR Congo
DStv Now
Vietnam
TV360
Iran
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey
S Sport+
Germany
DAZN Germany
Thailand
MONOMAX
Tanzania
DStv Now
United Kingdom
Viaplay UK
France
L'Équipe Live Foot
South Africa
SuperSport
Kenya
SuperSport
Uganda
DStv Now
Sudan
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Algeria
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Afghanistan
Sony LIV
Poland
Polsat Box Go
Canada
DAZN Canada
Morocco
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola
DStv Now
Ukraine
MEGOGO
Uzbekistan
Okko Sport
Yemen
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique
DStv Now
Ghana
DStv Now
Peru
Disney+ Premium Sur
Malaysia
SOOKA
Nepal
Sony LIV
Madagascar
DStv Now
Côte d'Ivoire
DStv Now
Venezuela
Disney+ Premium Sur
Cameroon
DStv Now
Niger
DStv Now
Australia
beIN Sports Connect
North Korea
iQiyi
Mali
DStv Now
Syria
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sri Lanka
Sony LIV
Kazakhstan
Qazsport
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Zambia
SuperSport
Romania
Prima Play
Chad
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Somalia
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal
DStv Now
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
Guatemala
Disney+ Premium Norte
Ecuador
Disney+ Premium Sur
Zimbabwe
DStv Now
South Korea
SPOTV NOW
Guinea
DStv Now
Rwanda
SuperSport
Benin
SuperSport
Burundi
DStv Now
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Tunisia
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Haiti
Bluu
Belgium
DAZN Belgium
Jordan
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominican Republic
Disney+ Premium Norte
United Arab Emirates
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Honduras
Disney+ Premium Norte
Hungary
Spíler1 TV
Czech Republic
Sport 1 CZ
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
Portugal
Sport TV2
Azerbaijan
CBC Sport Azerbaijan
Greece
Nova Sports 2
Israel
Sport 3
Tajikistan
Varzish TV
Belarus
Okko Sport
Austria
DAZN Austria
Switzerland
DAZN Switzerland
Sierra Leone
DStv Now
Togo
DStv Now
Hong Kong
iQiyi
Laos
MONOMAX
Paraguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Kyrgyzstan
Okko Sport
Turkmenistan
Varzish TV
Libya
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nicaragua
Disney+ Premium Norte
Serbia
Arena 3 Premium
Bulgaria
Diema Sport 3
Republic of the Congo
DStv Now
El Salvador
Disney+ Premium Norte
Singapore
SPOTV NOW
Denmark
TV2 Play Denmark
Slovakia
Sport 1 CZ
Central African Republic
SuperSport
Finland
MTV Katsomo
Norway
TV 2 Play
Liberia
DStv Now
Palestine
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lebanon
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand
beIN Sports Connect
Costa Rica
Disney+ Premium Norte
Ireland
Viaplay UK
Mauritania
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Oman
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama
Disney+ Premium Norte
Kuwait
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Croatia
Arena Sport 1
Georgia
Setanta Sports Georgia
Eritrea
DStv Now
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Mongolia
Sony LIV
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Moja TV
Puerto Rico
ViX
Armenia
FAST TV
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania
Albania
SuperSport Albania
Qatar
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Jamaica
Bluu
Moldova
Okko Sport
Gambia
DStv Now
Gabon
DStv Now
Botswana
DStv Now
Lesotho
DStv Now
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports Latvia
North Macedonia
Arena 3 Premium
Slovenia
Sportklub
Guinea-Bissau
DStv Now
Equatorial Guinea
DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago
Bluu
Bahrain
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports Estonia
Timor-Leste
Vision+
Mauritius
DStv Now
Eswatini
DStv Now
Djibouti
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Fiji
Sky Pacific
Comoros
SuperSport
Guyana
Bluu
Bhutan
Sony LIV
Solomon Islands
Sky Pacific
Luxembourg
DAZN Luxembourg
Montenegro
Arena 3 Premium
Suriname
Bluu
Cape Verde
DStv Now
Malta
TVM Sport
Brunei
SOOKA
Belize
Disney+ Premium Norte
Bahamas
Bluu
Maldives
Sony LIV
Iceland
Viaplay Iceland
Vanuatu
Sky Pacific
Barbados
Bluu
Sao Tome and Principe
SuperSport
Samoa
Sky Pacific
Saint Lucia
Bluu
Kiribati
Sky Pacific
Grenada
Bluu
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Bluu
Micronesia
Sky Pacific
Tonga
Sky Pacific
Seychelles
DStv Now
Antigua and Barbuda
Bluu
Andorra
DAZN Spain
Dominica
Bluu
Cayman Islands
Bluu
Bermuda
Bluu
Faroe Islands
TV2 Play Denmark
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Bluu
Turks and Caicos Islands
Bluu
Liechtenstein
DAZN Germany
British Virgin Islands
Bluu
International Coverage (Global)
UEFA.tv
Anguilla
Bluu
Montserrat
Bluu
How to watch Hungary vs Georgia with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Hungary and Georgia will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Georgia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Hungary vs Georgia Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- M. Rossi
- R. Svanadze
Marco Rossi has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, with no injury or suspension data currently available for Hungary. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Georgia head coach Ramaz Svanadze, who took charge following Willy Sagnol's dismissal, has also yet to release squad or selection details. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.
Form
Hungary have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding three across that run. Their two Nations League outings have produced a defeat and a draw, though their pre-tournament friendly form was stronger, with wins over Kazakhstan (3-1) and Finland (2-1) showing an attack capable of scoring goals. A goalless draw with Greece in March rounds out a mixed but not alarming picture.
Georgia have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Ukraine on Matchday 2, following a 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland on the opening matchday. Before the Nations League began, they beat Bahrain 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Romania in friendlies, with a 2-0 win over Lithuania in March also in the sequence. Georgia have scored five goals across the five matches and conceded two.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The head-to-head record between these two nations is thin. The most recent meeting came in June 2001, a World Cup qualification match in Budapest that Hungary won 4-1. Three months earlier, in September 2001, Georgia won the reverse fixture in Tbilisi 3-1. Those two matches represent the full extent of their recorded history, leaving the head-to-head level at one win apiece across the series.
Standings
Grp. 2
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|4
D
W
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|4
D
W
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
D
L
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
D
L
In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Hungary sit fourth and Georgia third heading into Matchday 3, with the gap between the sides tight enough that this result will have a direct bearing on the shape of the group.