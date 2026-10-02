International Coverage

Country / Territory Broadcaster Official / Regional Homepage India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com United States ViX vix.com Indonesia Vision+ visionplus.id Pakistan tapmad tapmad.com Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil disneyplus.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Russia Okko Sport okko.sport Mexico Sky+ sky.com.mx Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com DR Congo DStv Now dstv.com Vietnam TV360 tv360.vn Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Turkey S Sport+ ssportplus.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Thailand MONOMAX monomax.me Tanzania DStv Now dstv.com United Kingdom Viaplay UK viaplay.com France L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Kenya SuperSport supersport.com Uganda DStv Now dstv.com Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Afghanistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Poland Polsat Box Go polsatboxgo.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Angola DStv Now dstv.com Ukraine MEGOGO megogo.net Uzbekistan Okko Sport okko.sport Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Mozambique DStv Now dstv.com Ghana DStv Now dstv.com Peru Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Malaysia SOOKA sooka.my Nepal Sony LIV sonyliv.com Madagascar DStv Now dstv.com Côte d'Ivoire DStv Now dstv.com Venezuela Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Cameroon DStv Now dstv.com Niger DStv Now dstv.com Australia beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com North Korea iQiyi iqiyi.com Mali DStv Now dstv.com Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Sri Lanka Sony LIV sonyliv.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Chile Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Zambia SuperSport supersport.com Romania Prima Play primaplay.ro Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Senegal DStv Now dstv.com Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Guatemala Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Ecuador Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Zimbabwe DStv Now dstv.com South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Guinea DStv Now dstv.com Rwanda SuperSport supersport.com Benin SuperSport supersport.com Burundi DStv Now dstv.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Haiti Bluu bluu.com Belgium DAZN Belgium dazn.com Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Dominican Republic Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Honduras Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Hungary Spíler1 TV tv2play.hu Czech Republic Sport 1 CZ sport1tv.cz Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se Portugal Sport TV2 sporttv.pt Azerbaijan CBC Sport Azerbaijan cbcsport.az Greece Nova Sports 2 novasports.gr Israel Sport 3 sport5.co.il Tajikistan Varzish TV varzishtv.tj Belarus Okko Sport okko.sport Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com 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Sports Estonia go3.ee Timor-Leste Vision+ visionplus.id Mauritius DStv Now dstv.com Eswatini DStv Now dstv.com Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT connect.bein.com Fiji Sky Pacific skypacific.tv Comoros SuperSport supersport.com Guyana Bluu bluu.com Bhutan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Solomon Islands Sky Pacific skypacific.tv Luxembourg DAZN Luxembourg dazn.com Montenegro Arena 3 Premium tvarena.com Suriname Bluu bluu.com Cape Verde DStv Now dstv.com Malta TVM Sport tvmnews.mt Brunei SOOKA sooka.my Belize Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Bahamas Bluu bluu.com Maldives Sony LIV sonyliv.com Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is Vanuatu Sky Pacific skypacific.tv Barbados Bluu bluu.com Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport supersport.com Samoa Sky Pacific skypacific.tv Saint Lucia Bluu bluu.com Kiribati Sky Pacific skypacific.tv Grenada Bluu bluu.com Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bluu bluu.com Micronesia Sky Pacific skypacific.tv Tonga Sky Pacific skypacific.tv Seychelles DStv Now dstv.com Antigua and 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How to watch Hungary vs Georgia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

Today's game between Hungary and Georgia will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Georgia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Marco Rossi has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, with no injury or suspension data currently available for Hungary. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Georgia head coach Ramaz Svanadze, who took charge following Willy Sagnol's dismissal, has also yet to release squad or selection details. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Hungary have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding three across that run. Their two Nations League outings have produced a defeat and a draw, though their pre-tournament friendly form was stronger, with wins over Kazakhstan (3-1) and Finland (2-1) showing an attack capable of scoring goals. A goalless draw with Greece in March rounds out a mixed but not alarming picture.

Georgia have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Ukraine on Matchday 2, following a 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland on the opening matchday. Before the Nations League began, they beat Bahrain 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Romania in friendlies, with a 2-0 win over Lithuania in March also in the sequence. Georgia have scored five goals across the five matches and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two nations is thin. The most recent meeting came in June 2001, a World Cup qualification match in Budapest that Hungary won 4-1. Three months earlier, in September 2001, Georgia won the reverse fixture in Tbilisi 3-1. Those two matches represent the full extent of their recorded history, leaving the head-to-head level at one win apiece across the series.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 2 Ukraine UKR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 3 Georgia GEO 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L 4 Hungary HUN 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Hungary sit fourth and Georgia third heading into Matchday 3, with the gap between the sides tight enough that this result will have a direct bearing on the shape of the group.