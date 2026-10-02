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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoHungary
Puskas Arena
team-logoGeorgia
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Hungary vs Georgia: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Hungary vs Georgia
Hungary
Georgia
UEFA Nations League B

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How to watch Hungary vs Georgia with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3
Puskas Arena

Today's game between Hungary and Georgia will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Georgia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hungary vs Georgia Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Hungary crest
Hungary
HUN
Formation
Georgia crest
Georgia
GEO
5-3-2
B. TothB. Tothteam-logoB. Bollateam-logoM. CsingerM. KerkezM. KerkezW. OrbanW. OrbanA. SchaferA. Schaferteam-logoG. Jurekteam-logoA. CsongvaiA. TothA. TothD. SzoboszlaiD. Szoboszlaiteam-logoD. LukacsG. MamardashviliG. MamardashviliS. GoglichidzeS. GoglichidzeL. DvaliL. Dvaliteam-logoO. KakabadzeL. LochoshviliL. Lochoshviliteam-logoG. TsitaishviliG. ChakvetadzeG. ChakvetadzeG. KochorashviliG. KochorashviliO. KiteishviliO. KiteishviliG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeK. KvaratskheliaK. Kvaratskhelia
Georgia crest
Georgia
GEO
4-2-3-1
Hungary

Starting XI

Georgia

Manager

  • M. Rossi
  • R. Svanadze

Marco Rossi has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, with no injury or suspension data currently available for Hungary. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Georgia head coach Ramaz Svanadze, who took charge following Willy Sagnol's dismissal, has also yet to release squad or selection details. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

HUN

HUN - Form

GRE
D0-0
FIN
W2-1
KAZ
W3-1
UKR
L0-1
NIR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GEO

GEO - Form

LTU
W0-2
ROU
D1-1
BHR
W2-0
NIR
L0-1
UKR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Hungary have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding three across that run. Their two Nations League outings have produced a defeat and a draw, though their pre-tournament friendly form was stronger, with wins over Kazakhstan (3-1) and Finland (2-1) showing an attack capable of scoring goals. A goalless draw with Greece in March rounds out a mixed but not alarming picture.

Georgia have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Ukraine on Matchday 2, following a 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland on the opening matchday. Before the Nations League began, they beat Bahrain 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Romania in friendlies, with a 2-0 win over Lithuania in March also in the sequence. Georgia have scored five goals across the five matches and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

HungaryDrawGeorgia
1
0
1
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Georgia badge
Georgia
GEO
3
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
4
Georgia badge
Georgia
GEO
1
FT
5Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The head-to-head record between these two nations is thin. The most recent meeting came in June 2001, a World Cup qualification match in Budapest that Hungary won 4-1. Three months earlier, in September 2001, Georgia won the reverse fixture in Tbilisi 3-1. Those two matches represent the full extent of their recorded history, leaving the head-to-head level at one win apiece across the series.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Northern IrelandNorthern IrelandNIR
211010+14
D
W
2
UkraineUkraineUKR
211010+14
D
W
3
GeorgiaGeorgiaGEO
201101-11
D
L
4
HungaryHungaryHUN
201101-11
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Hungary sit fourth and Georgia third heading into Matchday 3, with the gap between the sides tight enough that this result will have a direct bearing on the shape of the group.

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