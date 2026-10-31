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How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 The MKM Stadium

Hull City host Ipswich Town at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, October 31, in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs sitting in the lower half of the table.

Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers come into this one having drawn 1-1 with Brentford last weekend, extending their unbeaten home record at the MKM Stadium but failing to take three points they desperately need. Hull have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions, and the pressure on Jakirovic's side to convert draws into victories is mounting.

Oli McBurnie scored his first Premier League goal in over 900 days against Brentford, stepping up from the spot to give Hull a first-half lead before Dango Ouattara equalised for the visitors. That goal from McBurnie will give the Tigers some confidence heading into this home fixture.

Ipswich arrive at the MKM Stadium having drawn 1-1 with Nottingham Forest last Friday, with Julio Enciso scoring his maiden Premier League goal for Gary O'Neil's side. The Tractor Boys have won just one of their last five matches and sit two places below Hull in the table, making this a meeting between two clubs with a shared urgency to climb.

O'Neil's side have shown they can grind out results, with a 2-1 win at Fulham among their recent outings, but inconsistency has defined their campaign so far. Ipswich's defence was exposed at Portman Road last time out, with Forest generating 2.31 expected goals from 17 attempts before settling for a share of the spoils.

Both managers will know that three points here could shift the mood significantly at their respective clubs. With the international break approaching, a win on Saturday would provide a welcome boost before the pause in league action.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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