Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoHull City
The MKM Stadium
team-logoIpswich Town
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Hull City vs. Ipswich Town live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Hull City vs Ipswich Town
Hull City
Ipswich Town
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town in live Premier League action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Angola

DStv Now

DStv

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Fubo

Chad

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

SuperSport GOtv Football

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Ethiopia

DStv Now

DStv

France

myCANAL

Canal+

India

JioHotstar

JioCinema / Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Libya

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

FOX One

Fox Sports Mexico

Niger

SuperSport GOtv Football

SuperSport

Nigeria

SuperSport GOtv Football

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Action

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

United States (USA)

Peacock

Peacock

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
The MKM Stadium

Hull City host Ipswich Town at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, October 31, in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs sitting in the lower half of the table.

Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers come into this one having drawn 1-1 with Brentford last weekend, extending their unbeaten home record at the MKM Stadium but failing to take three points they desperately need. Hull have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions, and the pressure on Jakirovic's side to convert draws into victories is mounting.

Oli McBurnie scored his first Premier League goal in over 900 days against Brentford, stepping up from the spot to give Hull a first-half lead before Dango Ouattara equalised for the visitors. That goal from McBurnie will give the Tigers some confidence heading into this home fixture.

Ipswich arrive at the MKM Stadium having drawn 1-1 with Nottingham Forest last Friday, with Julio Enciso scoring his maiden Premier League goal for Gary O'Neil's side. The Tractor Boys have won just one of their last five matches and sit two places below Hull in the table, making this a meeting between two clubs with a shared urgency to climb.

O'Neil's side have shown they can grind out results, with a 2-1 win at Fulham among their recent outings, but inconsistency has defined their campaign so far. Ipswich's defence was exposed at Portman Road last time out, with Forest generating 2.31 expected goals from 17 attempts before settling for a share of the spoils.

Both managers will know that three points here could shift the mood significantly at their respective clubs. With the international break approaching, a win on Saturday would provide a welcome boost before the pause in league action.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Hull City vs Ipswich Town Probable lineups

3-4-3
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Formation
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
K. TzolakisK. TzolakisS. AjayiS. AjayiL. HerringtonL. HerringtonJ. EganJ. EganR. SlaterR. SlaterT. IroegbunamT. IroegbunamR. GilesR. GilesL. CoyleL. Coyleteam-logoE. StroudO. McBurnieO. McBurnieM. BelloumiM. BelloumiC. WaltonC. WaltonD. O'SheaD. O'SheaI. DiopI. DiopL. DavisL. Davisteam-logoA. OuattaraJ. ClarkeJ. Clarketeam-logoFlorentinoJ. EncisoJ. EncisoA. FatawuA. FatawuE. PalaciosE. PalaciosEmersonnEmersonn
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
3-4-3
Hull City

Starting XI

Ipswich Town

Manager

  • S. Jakirovic
  • G. O'Neil
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google