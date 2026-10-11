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How to watch Hull City vs Everton with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Everton will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic faces a depleted squad ahead of this fixture. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Matt Targett, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Tim Iroegbunam are all listed as injured, and no suspensions are recorded. Hull's projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis, Semi Ajayi, Lewie Coyle, Nobel Mendy, Ryan Giles, John Egan, Regan Slater, Matt Crooks, Sorba Thomas, Mohamed Belloumi, and Oli McBurnie.

Everton are without Christian Noergaard, Merlin Roehl, and Vitaliy Mykolenko through injury, with no suspensions to report. David Moyes is expected to line up with Jordan Pickford in goal, a back four of Jarrad Branthwaite, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, and Jake O'Brien, and a midfield and attack built around Harrison Armstrong, Brennan Johnson, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner, and Thierno Barry.

Form

Hull City have taken two points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their only victory in that run came away at Coventry City, while more recent outings brought a 2-2 draw with Chelsea and a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League. Hull also lost 1-0 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. Across those five matches, the Tigers scored four goals and conceded six.

Everton have not lost in their last five outings, winning three and drawing two. Moyes's side beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in their most recent Premier League match and also saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Manchester United and held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw. Everton scored five goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2022, when Everton won 3-2 at Hull's ground. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Everton hold the stronger overall account, with their results including a 4-0 win when hosting Hull in March 2017. The series also includes two draws, in December 2016 and December 2014, as well as a 2-0 Hull win at the MKM Stadium in January 2015.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit eighth and Everton seventh, placing both clubs in the top half at this stage of the season. The gap between them is narrow, and the outcome of this fixture could see either side pull clear of the other in the standings.