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Premier League
team-logoHull City
The MKM Stadium
team-logoEverton
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Hull City vs Everton: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Hull City vs Everton
Hull City
Everton
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster Listed

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN / FuboTV

dazn.com / fubo.tv

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

Sky Sport / WOW

sky.de

India

JioHotstar

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Japan

U-NEXT

unext.jp

Mexico

Max / TNT Sports

max.com

Mongolia

Premier Sports

premiersports.mn

Netherlands

Viaplay

viaplay.com

New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ

skysport.co.nz

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com/pl

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

SuperSport (MáXimo)

supersport.com

South Korea (Korea Rep.)

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

Turkey

beIN Sports / TOD

todtv.com.tr

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

Sky Sports

skysports.com

United States

Peacock / FuboTV

peacocktv.com / fubo.tv

How to watch Hull City vs Everton with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Everton will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Everton today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hull City vs Everton Probable lineups

5-4-1
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Formation
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
K. TzolakisK. TzolakisS. AjayiS. AjayiL. CoyleL. CoyleN. MendyN. MendyR. GilesR. GilesJ. EganJ. Eganteam-logoL. Gourna-DouathR. SlaterR. Slaterteam-logoS. ThomasM. BelloumiM. BelloumiO. McBurnieO. McBurnieJ. PickfordJ. PickfordJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiJ. GarnerJ. GarnerH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongB. JohnsonB. JohnsonJ. GrealishJ. GrealishK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallH. HackneyH. HackneyT. BarryT. Barry
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
5-4-1
Hull City

Starting XI

Everton

Manager

  • S. Jakirovic
  • D. Moyes

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic faces a depleted squad ahead of this fixture. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Matt Targett, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Tim Iroegbunam are all listed as injured, and no suspensions are recorded. Hull's projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis, Semi Ajayi, Lewie Coyle, Nobel Mendy, Ryan Giles, John Egan, Regan Slater, Matt Crooks, Sorba Thomas, Mohamed Belloumi, and Oli McBurnie.

Everton are without Christian Noergaard, Merlin Roehl, and Vitaliy Mykolenko through injury, with no suspensions to report. David Moyes is expected to line up with Jordan Pickford in goal, a back four of Jarrad Branthwaite, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, and Jake O'Brien, and a midfield and attack built around Harrison Armstrong, Brennan Johnson, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner, and Thierno Barry.

Form

HUL

HUL - Form

COV
W0-1
AVL
D0-0
SUN
L1-0
CHE
D2-2
NEW
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EVE

EVE - Form

BOU
D1-1
MUN
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
IPS
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hull City have taken two points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their only victory in that run came away at Coventry City, while more recent outings brought a 2-2 draw with Chelsea and a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League. Hull also lost 1-0 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. Across those five matches, the Tigers scored four goals and conceded six.

Everton have not lost in their last five outings, winning three and drawing two. Moyes's side beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in their most recent Premier League match and also saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Manchester United and held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw. Everton scored five goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Hull CityDrawEverton
1
2
2
FA Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
4
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2022, when Everton won 3-2 at Hull's ground. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Everton hold the stronger overall account, with their results including a 4-0 win when hosting Hull in March 2017. The series also includes two draws, in December 2016 and December 2014, as well as a 2-0 Hull win at the MKM Stadium in January 2015.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit eighth and Everton seventh, placing both clubs in the top half at this stage of the season. The gap between them is narrow, and the outcome of this fixture could see either side pull clear of the other in the standings.

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