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How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 14:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups
Hoffenheim manager Christian Ilzer has one confirmed absentee, with Alexander Prass ruled out. The projected XI features Oliver Baumann in goal, a back line of Ozan Kabak, Albian Hajdari, and Bernardo, with Vladimir Coufal also included. Bambase Conte, Wouter Burger, Adam Daghim, and Leon Avdullahu are named in midfield, with Adam Hlozek and Tim Lemperle leading the attack. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Borussia Dortmund head to Sinsheim without several key players. Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Mussa Kaba are all listed as injured, while Samuele Inacio is suspended. Niko Kovac's projected XI names Gregor Kobel in goal, with Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, and Waldemar Anton in defence alongside Julian Ryerson. Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are set for midfield, with Konstantinos Karetsas, Jobe Bellingham, and Maximilian Beier supporting striker Serhou Guirassy.
Form
Hoffenheim have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding ten. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne on August 29. The only competitive win in that run was a 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Erzgebirge Aue, while back-to-back friendlies against Tottenham yielded a draw and a defeat. Hoffenheim have not kept a clean sheet in any of those five fixtures.
Dortmund's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat, with twelve goals scored and seven conceded. The most recent result was a 5-0 DFB-Pokal rout of HEBC Hamburg on September 1. Their Bundesliga campaign began with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV on August 29. The one blemish in that run was a 1-2 Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich, sandwiched between the Hamburg win and a 2-2 pre-season draw with Roma.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 18, 2026, when Hoffenheim beat Dortmund 2-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at the SNP Arena. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Dortmund hold a slight edge with two wins to Hoffenheim's two, and one draw. The five matches have produced 14 goals in total, with the most recent Dortmund home victory coming in December 2025 when they won 2-0 at Signal Iduna Park.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
W
L
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
L
W
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
D
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
D
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
In the current Bundesliga table, Hoffenheim sit 14th while Borussia Dortmund are fifth.