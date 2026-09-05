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Bundesliga
team-logoHoffenheim
SNP Arena
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
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Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
Hoffenheim
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

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How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 2
SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 14:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-4-2
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
Formation
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3-4-2-1
1O. Baumann5O. Kabak21A. Hajdari13Bernardo34V. Coufal20B. Conte18W. Burger14A. Daghim7L. Avdullahu10A. Hlozek19T. Lemperle1G. Kobel22J. Gadou24D. Svensson3W. Anton7J. Bellingham20M. Sabitzer8F. Nmecha14M. Beier19K. Karetsas26J. Ryerson9S. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4-4-2
Hoffenheim

Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund

Manager

  • C. Ilzer
  • N. Kovac

Hoffenheim manager Christian Ilzer has one confirmed absentee, with Alexander Prass ruled out. The projected XI features Oliver Baumann in goal, a back line of Ozan Kabak, Albian Hajdari, and Bernardo, with Vladimir Coufal also included. Bambase Conte, Wouter Burger, Adam Daghim, and Leon Avdullahu are named in midfield, with Adam Hlozek and Tim Lemperle leading the attack. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Borussia Dortmund head to Sinsheim without several key players. Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Mussa Kaba are all listed as injured, while Samuele Inacio is suspended. Niko Kovac's projected XI names Gregor Kobel in goal, with Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, and Waldemar Anton in defence alongside Julian Ryerson. Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are set for midfield, with Konstantinos Karetsas, Jobe Bellingham, and Maximilian Beier supporting striker Serhou Guirassy.

Form

TSG

TSG - Form

KSC
W3-0
TOT
L3-0
TOT
D2-2
AUE
W0-4
KOE
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BVB

BVB - Form

ARS
L2-3
ROM
D2-2
FCB
L1-2
HSV
W2-0
HAM
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Hoffenheim have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding ten. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne on August 29. The only competitive win in that run was a 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Erzgebirge Aue, while back-to-back friendlies against Tottenham yielded a draw and a defeat. Hoffenheim have not kept a clean sheet in any of those five fixtures.

Dortmund's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat, with twelve goals scored and seven conceded. The most recent result was a 5-0 DFB-Pokal rout of HEBC Hamburg on September 1. Their Bundesliga campaign began with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV on August 29. The one blemish in that run was a 1-2 Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich, sandwiched between the Hamburg win and a 2-2 pre-season draw with Roma.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

HoffenheimDrawBorussia Dortmund
2
1
2
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
3
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 18, 2026, when Hoffenheim beat Dortmund 2-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at the SNP Arena. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Dortmund hold a slight edge with two wins to Hoffenheim's two, and one draw. The five matches have produced 14 goals in total, with the most recent Dortmund home victory coming in December 2025 when they won 2-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110051+43
W
2
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110041+33
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
110030+33
W
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
110030+33
W
5
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110020+23
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
110032+13
W
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
210156-13
W
L
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
210146-23
L
W
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
10103301
D
10
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
10103301
D
11
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
10100001
D
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
10100001
D
13
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
100123-10
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100123-10
L
15
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
100102-20
L
16
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
100114-30
L
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
100103-30
L
18
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
100103-30
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the current Bundesliga table, Hoffenheim sit 14th while Borussia Dortmund are fifth.

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