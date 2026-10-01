Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League A
team-logoGreece
Toumba Stadium
team-logoNetherlands
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Greece vs Netherlands: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Greece vs Netherlands
Greece
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

United States

fuboTV

fubo.tv

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Mexico

Sky Sports

sky.com.mx

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

DR Congo

DStv Now

dstv.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Iran

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

Thailand

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Tanzania

DStv Now

dstv.com

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Kenya

DStv Now

dstv.com

Uganda

DStv Now

dstv.com

Sudan

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Polsat Box Go

polsatboxgo.pl

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

Angola

DStv Now

dstv.com

Yemen

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ghana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Mozambique

DStv Now

dstv.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Madagascar

DStv Now

dstv.com

Côte d'Ivoire

DStv Now

dstv.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Cameroon

DStv Now

dstv.com

Niger

DStv Now

dstv.com

Australia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Korea Republic

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Mali

DStv Now

dstv.com

Burkina Faso

DStv Now

dstv.com

Sri Lanka

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Malawi

DStv Now

dstv.com

Zambia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Romania

Prima Sport

primasport.ro

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chad

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Senegal

DStv Now

dstv.com

Guatemala

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Syria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Cambodia

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Zimbabwe

DStv Now

dstv.com

Guinea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Rwanda

SuperSport

supersport.com

Benin

SuperSport

supersport.com

Burundi

DStv Now

dstv.com

Tunisia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

South Sudan

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Jordan

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Honduras

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Greece

Novasports

novasports.gr

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Belarus

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Austria

DAZN

dazn.com

Togo

DStv Now

dstv.com

Switzerland

DAZN

dazn.com

Sierra Leone

DStv Now

dstv.com

Laos

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarena-sport.com

Nicaragua

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Libya

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play

play.tv2.dk

Central African Republic

SuperSport

supersport.com

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Palestine

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Liberia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Costa Rica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ireland Republic

RTÉ 2

rte.ie

New Zealand

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Oman

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Panama

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Croatia

Sportklub

sportklub.n1info.hr

Eritrea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarena-sport.com

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Qatar

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Jamaica

Bluu

bluutv.com

Moldova

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Gambia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Namibia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Gabon

DStv Now

dstv.com

Botswana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Lesotho

DStv Now

dstv.com

Guinea-Bissau

DStv Now

dstv.com

Equatorial Guinea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lv

Macedonia

Arena Sport

tvarena-sport.com

Trinidad and Tobago

Bluu

bluutv.com

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.ee

Eswatini / Swaziland

DStv Now

dstv.com

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Cyprus

Novasports

novasports.gr

Bhutan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Guyana

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Suriname

Bluu

bluutv.com

Montenegro

Arena Sport

tvarena-sport.com

Cape Verde Islands

DStv Now

dstv.com

Maldives

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

Bahamas

Bluu

bluutv.com

Barbados

Bluu

bluutv.com

French Guiana

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

New Caledonia

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

São Tomé and Príncipe

SuperSport

supersport.com

Saint Lucia

Bluu

bluutv.com

Guadeloupe

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Grenada

Bluu

bluutv.com

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Bluu

bluutv.com

Aruba

Bluu

bluutv.com

Seychelles

DStv Now

dstv.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

bluutv.com

Andorra

DAZN

dazn.com

Dominica

Bluu

bluutv.com

Cayman Islands

Bluu

bluutv.com

Bermuda

Bluu

bluutv.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

bluutv.com

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

bluutv.com

Faroe Islands

TV2 Play

play.tv2.dk

Monaco

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Liechtenstein

DAZN

dazn.com

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

bluutv.com

Caribbean / Other Territories

Bluu / L'Équipe Live Foot

bluutv.com

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Toumba Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Netherlands will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Netherlands today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Greece vs Netherlands Probable lineups

4-4-2
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
Formation
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
4-3-3
K. TzolakisK. TzolakisG. VagiannidisG. VagiannidisK. TsimikasK. TsimikasK. MavropanosK. MavropanosP. RetsosP. RetsosK. KaretsasK. Karetsasteam-logoD. KourbelisC. TzolisC. TzolisC. ZafeirisC. ZafeirisV. PavlidisV. PavlidisC. KostoulasC. KostoulasB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenJ. TimberJ. TimberD. DumfriesD. DumfriesV. van DijkV. van DijkM. van de VenM. van de VenR. GravenberchR. GravenberchJ. VeermanJ. VeermanT. ReijndersT. ReijndersC. SummervilleC. SummervilleM. MeerdinkM. MeerdinkR. van BommelR. van Bommel
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
4-4-2
Greece

Starting XI

Netherlands

Manager

  • I. Jovanovic
  • X. Hernandez

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to name a side featuring Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Georgios Vagiannidis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Panagiotis Retsos, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Dimitrios Kourbelis and Christos Zafeiris are projected in midfield alongside Konstantinos Karetsas, with Christos Tzolis, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Vangelis Pavlidis leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Xavi Hernandez's projected Netherlands XI is built around Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven in central defence, with Bart Verbruggen between the posts and Denzel Dumfries and Jan Paul van Hecke completing the back line. Ryan Gravenberch, Joey Veerman, and Tijjani Reijnders form the midfield, with Crysencio Summerville, Ruben van Bommel, and Mexx Meerdink in attack. Van Hecke's involvement remains in doubt after he was forced to withdraw from the squad with a foot problem, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

GRE

GRE - Form

HUN
D0-0
SWE
D2-2
ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NED

NED - Form

SWE
W5-1
TUN
W1-3
MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Greece have won two and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw, collecting six goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over Germany in the Nations League, following a 2-1 comeback victory in Belgrade against Serbia on matchday one. Prior to the Nations League, Greece drew 2-2 with Sweden and lost 1-0 to Italy in friendlies, and drew 0-0 with Hungary. The two consecutive wins to open the Nations League represent their best run of form in several months.

The Netherlands have won three and lost one of their last five, with one draw, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over Serbia, and before that they drew 1-1 with Germany on the opening Nations League matchday. At the World Cup, the Dutch beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 before losing on penalties to Morocco in the round of sixteen.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GreeceDrawNetherlands
1
0
3
European Championship Qualification
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
3
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
2Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored1/4

The most recent meeting between Greece and the Netherlands came in October 2023 during UEFA Euro 2024 qualification, when the Netherlands claimed a 1-0 win in Athens. Across the four previous meetings on record, the Netherlands have won three times to Greece's one, with the Dutch also winning 3-0 in Amsterdam in September 2023 and 4-0 in a 2004 friendly. Greece's sole win came in a September 2016 friendly, when they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Amsterdam.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GreeceGreeceGRE
220031+26
W
W
2
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
211032+14
W
D
3
GermanyGermanyGER
201112-11
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
200224-20
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, Greece currently lead the table ahead of the Netherlands, meaning the home side have the chance to extend their advantage at the top with a win, while the Dutch will be looking to move above their opponents and take control of the group.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google