International Coverage

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How to watch Greece vs Netherlands with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Toumba Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Netherlands will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to name a side featuring Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Georgios Vagiannidis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Panagiotis Retsos, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Dimitrios Kourbelis and Christos Zafeiris are projected in midfield alongside Konstantinos Karetsas, with Christos Tzolis, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Vangelis Pavlidis leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Xavi Hernandez's projected Netherlands XI is built around Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven in central defence, with Bart Verbruggen between the posts and Denzel Dumfries and Jan Paul van Hecke completing the back line. Ryan Gravenberch, Joey Veerman, and Tijjani Reijnders form the midfield, with Crysencio Summerville, Ruben van Bommel, and Mexx Meerdink in attack. Van Hecke's involvement remains in doubt after he was forced to withdraw from the squad with a foot problem, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Greece have won two and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw, collecting six goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over Germany in the Nations League, following a 2-1 comeback victory in Belgrade against Serbia on matchday one. Prior to the Nations League, Greece drew 2-2 with Sweden and lost 1-0 to Italy in friendlies, and drew 0-0 with Hungary. The two consecutive wins to open the Nations League represent their best run of form in several months.

The Netherlands have won three and lost one of their last five, with one draw, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over Serbia, and before that they drew 1-1 with Germany on the opening Nations League matchday. At the World Cup, the Dutch beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 before losing on penalties to Morocco in the round of sixteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Greece and the Netherlands came in October 2023 during UEFA Euro 2024 qualification, when the Netherlands claimed a 1-0 win in Athens. Across the four previous meetings on record, the Netherlands have won three times to Greece's one, with the Dutch also winning 3-0 in Amsterdam in September 2023 and 4-0 in a 2004 friendly. Greece's sole win came in a September 2016 friendly, when they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Amsterdam.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, Greece currently lead the table ahead of the Netherlands, meaning the home side have the chance to extend their advantage at the top with a win, while the Dutch will be looking to move above their opponents and take control of the group.