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UEFA Nations League D
team-logoGibraltar
Europa Sports Park
team-logoAndorra
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Gibraltar vs Andorra: Worldwide UEFA Nations League D broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Gibraltar vs Andorra
Gibraltar
Andorra
UEFA Nations League D

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Homepage Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

FuboTV / Fox Sports

fubo.tv

Indonesia

Vision+ / RCTI+

visionplus.id

Brazil

Disney+ Brazil

disneyplus.com

Mexico

Sky HD / Sky+

sky.com.mx

Egypt

beIN Sports CONNECT

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Turkey

Exxen

exxen.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

United Kingdom

Viaplay UK

viaplay.com

France

L'Équipe Live

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Italy

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Spain

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Argentina

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Poland

Polsat Box Go

polsatboxgo.pl

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Romania

Digi Online

digionline.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Czech Republic

Sport 1

sport1tv.cz

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

TV2 Play

play.tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV2 Play Norway

tv2.no

Andorra

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Gibraltar

GBC / UEFA.tv

gbc.gi

How to watch Gibraltar vs Andorra with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 2
Europa Sports Park

Today's game between Gibraltar and Andorra will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gibraltar vs Andorra today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gibraltar vs Andorra Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Wiseman

Gibraltar are managed by Scott Wiseman, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of the match. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Andorra head coach Koldo is also yet to confirm his selection, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Updates will be added as they are released.

Form

GIB

GIB - Form

LVA
L0-1
LVA
L1-0
VGB
W4-0
CYM
W4-1
STP
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AND

AND - Form

SMR
D0-0
IRQ
L1-0
LIE
W2-0
KOS
L3-0
MAL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Gibraltar have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Sao Tome and Principe, following back-to-back wins over Cayman Islands (4-1) and British Virgin Islands (4-0). The two losses came against Latvia in Nations League C qualification, with Gibraltar scoring once and conceding twice across those two games.

Andorra have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Malta in the Nations League D. A 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in June was the bright spot, though defeats to Kosovo (3-0) and Iraq (1-0) reflect a difficult run of results. Andorra have scored four goals and conceded six across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GibraltarDrawAndorra
2
1
0
Friendlies
Gibraltar badge
Gibraltar
GIB
1
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
0
FT
Friendlies
Gibraltar badge
Gibraltar
GIB
1
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
0
FT
Friendlies
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
0
Gibraltar badge
Gibraltar
GIB
0
FT
2Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/3
Both teams scored0/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on September 4, 2024, with Gibraltar winning 1-0 at home. Gibraltar also won the previous encounter 1-0 in November 2022. The only other match in the dataset ended 0-0, played in Andorra in June 2021. Across the three recorded meetings, Gibraltar have won twice and neither side has found the net more than once in any fixture.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MaltaMaltaMAL
110021+13
W
2
GibraltarGibraltarGIB
00000000
3
AndorraAndorraAND
100112-10
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

In Group 1 of UEFA Nations League D, Gibraltar currently sit second and Andorra third, meaning both sides are in contention and this fixture has a direct bearing on the group's final shape.

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