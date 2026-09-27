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How to watch Gibraltar vs Andorra with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Gibraltar and Andorra will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gibraltar vs Andorra todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Gibraltar vs Andorra Probable lineups
Manager
- S. Wiseman
Gibraltar are managed by Scott Wiseman, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of the match. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Andorra head coach Koldo is also yet to confirm his selection, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Updates will be added as they are released.
Form
Gibraltar have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Sao Tome and Principe, following back-to-back wins over Cayman Islands (4-1) and British Virgin Islands (4-0). The two losses came against Latvia in Nations League C qualification, with Gibraltar scoring once and conceding twice across those two games.
Andorra have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Malta in the Nations League D. A 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in June was the bright spot, though defeats to Kosovo (3-0) and Iraq (1-0) reflect a difficult run of results. Andorra have scored four goals and conceded six across their last five outings.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on September 4, 2024, with Gibraltar winning 1-0 at home. Gibraltar also won the previous encounter 1-0 in November 2022. The only other match in the dataset ended 0-0, played in Andorra in June 2021. Across the three recorded meetings, Gibraltar have won twice and neither side has found the net more than once in any fixture.
Standings
Grp. 1
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
In Group 1 of UEFA Nations League D, Gibraltar currently sit second and Andorra third, meaning both sides are in contention and this fixture has a direct bearing on the group's final shape.