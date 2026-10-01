How to watch Germany vs Serbia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Germany and Serbia will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Serbia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jurgen Klopp is expected to name a side featuring Jonas Urbig in goal, with a back four of Ridle Baku, Waldemar Anton, Malick Thiaw, and David Raum. Vitaly Janelt and Aleksandar Pavlovic are projected in central midfield, with Florian Wirtz operating in an advanced role. Karim Adeyemi, Said El Mala, and Jonathan Burkardt complete the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Veljko Paunovic is expected to deploy Vanja Milinkovic-Savic between the posts, with a defensive unit of Srdjan Babic, Nemanja Gudelj, Kosta Nedeljkovic, and Aleksa Terzic. Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic provide the midfield base, with Aleksandar Stankovic and Sasa Lukic offering support. Andrija Zivkovic and Dejan Joveljic lead the attack. No injury or suspension news has been confirmed for Serbia ahead of this fixture.

Form

Germany have managed one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Greece in the Nations League, a result that extended their winless run to four games. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands. Their only win in the sequence came against Ivory Coast at the World Cup, 2-1. Germany have scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Serbia have won one and lost four of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Nations League, following an earlier 2-1 loss to Greece. Their heaviest setback in the run came in a 5-1 friendly defeat to Mexico. Their sole win came against Saudi Arabia, also 2-1. Serbia scored nine goals and conceded 13 across the five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 1-1 friendly draw in March 2019 at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. Across the last four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Germany hold the advantage with two wins and one draw, while Serbia claimed a notable 1-0 victory at the 2010 World Cup. Germany have scored four goals to Serbia's three across those meetings.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Germany currently sit third in Nations League Group 2, with Serbia in fourth place. Both sides are under pressure to pick up points, with the bottom position carrying the threat of relegation from League A.