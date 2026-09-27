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How to watch Germany vs Greece with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Germany and Greece will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Greece todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Germany vs Greece Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- J. Klopp
- I. Jovanovic
Jurgen Klopp names Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with a back four of Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, and Philipp Treu projected to start. Joshua Kimmich anchors the midfield alongside Nadiem Amiri and Felix Nmecha, with Kevin Schade, Karim Adeyemi, and Younes Ebnoutalib expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.
Ivan Jovanovic names Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal for Greece, protected by a back line of Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Georgios Vagiannidis, and Konstantinos Mavropanos. Christos Tzolis, Konstantinos Karetsas, Dimitrios Kourbelis, and Christos Zafeiris are set to operate in midfield, with Anastasios Douvikas and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the line. Greece also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.
Form
Germany have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the Nations League, and they head into this match without a win in their last two. The World Cup provided contrasting moments — a 7-1 thrashing of Curacao and a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast sit alongside defeats to Ecuador and Paraguay. Across those five games, Germany scored 12 goals and conceded six.
Greece have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Serbia in the Nations League, their only competitive fixture in the run. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Sweden and were held 0-0 by Hungary in friendlies, with losses to Italy and Paraguay also on the record. Greece scored three goals and conceded four across the five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Germany and Greece met most recently in a friendly in June 2024, with Germany winning 2-1. Germany have won all four of the previous meetings in this dataset, including a 4-2 victory over Greece at Euro 2012 and a 2-0 home win in World Cup qualification in September 2000. Germany have scored 12 goals across those four games, conceding five.
Standings
Grp. 2
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
Greece lead Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A heading into this fixture, with Germany sitting one place below them in second. The visitors arrive with the early advantage in the table, giving this match added weight for the hosts.