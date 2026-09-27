International Coverage

Country / Region Primary Broadcaster Official Homepage / Stream Link India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com United States Fox Sports 2 foxsports.com Indonesia Vision+ visionplus.id Pakistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Brazil SporTV 2 ge.globo.com/sportv Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Russia Okko Sport okko.tv Mexico Sky Sports Mexico sky.com.mx Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Philippines / Pacific Islands UEFA.tv uefa.tv Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com DR Congo New World Sport newworldtv.com Vietnam TV 360 tv360.vn Iran beIN Sports beinsports.com Turkey A Haber ahaber.com.tr Germany Das Erste daserste.de Thailand MONOMAX monomax.me Tanzania SuperSport supersport.com United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video primevideo.com France L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Italy / Vatican UEFA.tv uefa.tv Kenya DStv Now dstv.com Myanmar MONOMAX monomax.me Colombia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Uganda DStv Now dstv.com Sudan beIN Sports beinsports.com Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com Argentina Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Algeria TOD tod.tv Iraq beIN Sports beinsports.com Afghanistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Poland Polsat Sport 1 polsatsport.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco beIN Sports beinsports.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports beinsports.com Ukraine MEGOGO megogo.net Angola DStv Now dstv.com Uzbekistan Fast Sports fasttv.am Yemen beIN Sports beinsports.com Peru Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Malaysia UEFA.tv uefa.tv Ghana SuperSport supersport.com Mozambique DStv Now dstv.com Nepal Sony LIV sonyliv.com Madagascar New World Sport newworldtv.com Côte d'Ivoire New World Sport newworldtv.com Venezuela Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Cameroon SuperSport supersport.com Niger New World Sport newworldtv.com Australia beIN SPORTS 2 beinsports.com North Korea UEFA.tv uefa.tv Taiwan ELTA Sports 2 eltaott.tv Mali New World Sport newworldtv.com Burkina Faso New World Sport newworldtv.com Syria beIN Sports beinsports.com Sri Lanka Sony LIV sonyliv.com Malawi DStv Now dstv.com Zambia SuperSport supersport.com Romania Digi Sport 2 digisport.ro Chile Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Chad TOD tod.tv Somalia beIN Sports beinsports.com Senegal SuperSport supersport.com Netherlands Ziggo Sport 2 ziggosport.nl Guatemala Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Ecuador Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Zimbabwe DStv Now dstv.com South Sudan DStv Now dstv.com Guinea SuperSport supersport.com Rwanda New World Sport newworldtv.com Benin New World Sport newworldtv.com Burundi New World Sport newworldtv.com Tunisia beIN Sports beinsports.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Belgium UEFA.tv uefa.tv Haiti Bluu bluu.com Cuba UEFA.tv uefa.tv Dominican Republic Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Jordan beIN Sports beinsports.com Greece Alpha TV / Nova Sports alphatv.gr Portugal Sport TV2 sporttv.pt Azerbaijan Fast Sports fasttv.am Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se Honduras Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com United Arab Emirates beIN Sports beinsports.com Hungary Spíler1 TV tv2play.hu/spiler1 Tajikistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Belarus Okko Sport okko.tv Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com Switzerland DAZN Switzerland dazn.com Sierra Leone DStv Now dstv.com Togo New World Sport newworldtv.com Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Kyrgyzstan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Turkmenistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Libya beIN Sports beinsports.com Nicaragua Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Serbia Arena 2 Premium tvarena.com El Salvador Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Republic of the Congo New World Sport newworldtv.com Denmark TV2 Play Denmark play.tv2.dk Slovakia Sport 2 CZ/SK sport1tv.sk Finland MTV Katsomo katsomo.fi Liberia DStv Now dstv.com Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no New Zealand beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Costa Rica Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Ireland Amazon Prime Video primevideo.com Oman beIN Sports beinsports.com Central African Republic New World Sport newworldtv.com Mauritania TOD tod.tv Panama Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Kuwait beIN Sports beinsports.com Croatia Arena Sport tvarena.com Eritrea DStv Now dstv.com Georgia Fast Sports fasttv.am Mongolia Premier Sports 1 premiersports.mn Uruguay Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 2 tvarena.com Moldova Okko Sport okko.tv Namibia DStv Now dstv.com Armenia Fast Sports 1 fasttv.am Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports go3.lt Jamaica Bluu bluu.com Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb digitalb.al Qatar beIN Sports beinsports.com Botswana DStv Now dstv.com Gambia DStv Now dstv.com Gabon New World Sport newworldtv.com Slovenia Arena Sport tvarena.com Lesotho DStv Now dstv.com Latvia Go3 Extra Sports go3.lv North Macedonia Arena 2 Premium tvarena.com Guinea-Bissau New World Sport newworldtv.com Bahrain beIN Sports beinsports.com Equatorial Guinea DStv Now dstv.com Trinidad and Tobago Bluu bluu.com Estonia Go3 Extra Sports go3.ee Timor-Leste Vision+ visionplus.id Mauritius L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3 cyta.com.cy Eswatini DStv Now dstv.com Djibouti TOD tod.tv Fiji UEFA.tv uefa.tv Comoros SuperSport supersport.com Guyana L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Bhutan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Solomon Islands UEFA.tv uefa.tv Luxembourg Das Erste daserste.de Suriname Bluu bluu.com Cape Verde DStv Now dstv.com Micronesia UEFA.tv uefa.tv Maldives Sony LIV sonyliv.com Malta UEFA.tv uefa.tv Brunei UEFA.tv uefa.tv Belize Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Bahamas Bluu bluu.com Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is Vanuatu UEFA.tv uefa.tv French Guiana L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Barbados Bluu bluu.com New Caledonia L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr French Polynesia (Tahiti) L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Samoa UEFA.tv uefa.tv Saint Lucia Bluu bluu.com Guadeloupe L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Curaçao Bluu bluu.com São Tomé and Príncipe SuperSport supersport.com Mayotte L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Grenada Bluu bluu.com Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bluu bluu.com Aruba Bluu bluu.com Tonga UEFA.tv uefa.tv Seychelles DStv Now dstv.com Antigua and Barbuda Bluu bluu.com Andorra DAZN Spain dazn.com Dominica Bluu bluu.com Cayman Islands Bluu bluu.com Bermuda Bluu bluu.com Faroe Islands TV2 Play Denmark play.tv2.dk Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu bluu.com Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu bluu.com Sint Maarten Bluu bluu.com Liechtenstein DAZN dazn.com Monaco L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr San Marino UEFA.tv uefa.tv Gibraltar UEFA.tv uefa.tv British Virgin Islands Bluu bluu.com Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Saba) Bluu bluu.com Palau UEFA.tv uefa.tv Anguilla Bluu bluu.com Tuvalu UEFA.tv uefa.tv Nauru UEFA.tv uefa.tv Saint Barthélemy L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Montserrat Bluu bluu.com Saint Helena SuperSport supersport.com

How to watch Germany vs Greece with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:45 WWK Arena

Today's game between Germany and Greece will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Greece today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jurgen Klopp names Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with a back four of Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, and Philipp Treu projected to start. Joshua Kimmich anchors the midfield alongside Nadiem Amiri and Felix Nmecha, with Kevin Schade, Karim Adeyemi, and Younes Ebnoutalib expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Ivan Jovanovic names Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal for Greece, protected by a back line of Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Georgios Vagiannidis, and Konstantinos Mavropanos. Christos Tzolis, Konstantinos Karetsas, Dimitrios Kourbelis, and Christos Zafeiris are set to operate in midfield, with Anastasios Douvikas and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the line. Greece also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Form

Germany have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the Nations League, and they head into this match without a win in their last two. The World Cup provided contrasting moments — a 7-1 thrashing of Curacao and a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast sit alongside defeats to Ecuador and Paraguay. Across those five games, Germany scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Greece have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Serbia in the Nations League, their only competitive fixture in the run. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Sweden and were held 0-0 by Hungary in friendlies, with losses to Italy and Paraguay also on the record. Greece scored three goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Germany and Greece met most recently in a friendly in June 2024, with Germany winning 2-1. Germany have won all four of the previous meetings in this dataset, including a 4-2 victory over Greece at Euro 2012 and a 2-0 home win in World Cup qualification in September 2000. Germany have scored 12 goals across those four games, conceding five.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Germany GER 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Netherlands NED 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Serbia SER 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Greece lead Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A heading into this fixture, with Germany sitting one place below them in second. The visitors arrive with the early advantage in the table, giving this match added weight for the hosts.