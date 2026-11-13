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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoGeorgia
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
team-logoHungary
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Georgia vs. Hungary live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Georgia vs Hungary
Georgia
Hungary
UEFA Nations League B

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Georgia vs Hungary in live UEFA Nations League B action today.

How to watch Georgia vs Hungary with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Georgia host Hungary at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi in UEFA Nations League B Group 2. Ramaz Svanadze's side will be looking to bounce back after a difficult run in the competition, while Marco Rossi's Hungary arrive with momentum and promotion ambitions.

Georgia have struggled for consistency in this Nations League campaign. They have picked up just one point from their last three group fixtures, including a 1-0 defeat to Hungary in their most recent meeting in October.

Hungary, by contrast, have found their rhythm. Rossi's side beat Ukraine 2-1 in their last outing and have won three of their four Nations League matches so far, sitting second in the group standings.

For Georgia, this fixture represents a chance to stop the slide. Back on home soil in Tbilisi, Svanadze will need his side to be more clinical than they have been in recent weeks, having failed to score in three of their last four matches.

Hungary will not take this lightly. A win in Tbilisi would strengthen their grip on second place and keep promotion within reach heading into the final stages of the group phase.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Georgia vs Hungary, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream options.

Team news & squads

Georgia vs Hungary Probable lineups

4-3-3
Georgia crest
Georgia
GEO
Formation
Hungary crest
Hungary
HUN
4-2-3-1
G. MamardashviliG. MamardashviliL. LochoshviliL. Lochoshviliteam-logoO. KakabadzeS. GoglichidzeS. GoglichidzeI. AzaroviI. AzaroviG. ChakvetadzeG. ChakvetadzeI. YegoianI. YegoianA. MekvabishviliA. Mekvabishviliteam-logoZ. DavitashviliG. MikautadzeG. Mikautadzeteam-logoG. TsitaishviliB. TothB. Tothteam-logoB. BollaM. KerkezM. KerkezW. OrbanW. Orbanteam-logoM. CsingerD. RedzicD. RedzicA. SchaferA. SchaferR. SallaiR. SallaiM. VitalisM. VitalisD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiB. VargaB. Varga
Hungary crest
Hungary
HUN
4-3-3
Georgia

Starting XI

Hungary

Manager

  • R. Svanadze
  • M. Rossi

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