International Coverage

How to watch Fulham vs Hull City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Hull City will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fulham head into this fixture without Tom Cairney and Antonee Robinson through injury. Alvaro Arbeloa's projected XI is expected to feature Bernd Leno in goal, with Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Ryan Sessegnon, and David Affengruber in defence. Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Shea Charles, and Alex Iwobi are expected to support Gonzalo Garcia in attack.

Hull City travel with a longer injury list, with Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Lucas Gourna-Douath, and Mohamed-Ali Cho all sidelined for Sergej Jakirovic. The Tigers' projected XI is expected to line up with Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Lewie Coyle, and Semi Ajayi in defence, with Ryan Giles, Matt Crooks, Sorba Thomas, and Regan Slater in midfield, and Joe Gelhardt supporting Oli McBurnie up front.

Form

Fulham have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town, and they also lost 2-3 to Crystal Palace earlier in the run. A 2-3 Carabao Cup win at West Ham United represents their only victory in this sequence, with draws against Manchester United (1-1) and Liverpool (0-0) sandwiched in between. The Cottagers have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Hull City's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League, and they also drew 2-2 with Chelsea earlier in the run. The Tigers' sole victory in this stretch came with a 1-0 Carabao Cup win away at Sunderland, while their only defeat was a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United. Hull have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2023, when Fulham won 2-0 away at Hull City in the FA Cup. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Fulham hold the stronger record, winning four of the five matches across FA Cup and Championship competition. Hull City's only result without a defeat in this series came in November 2019, when Fulham were beaten 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Fulham have scored six goals across these five meetings, with Hull netting three.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham sit in 20th place and Hull City in eighth, meaning the two sides are separated by twelve positions. Three points for the Cottagers would provide a significant boost to their survival hopes, while a win for Hull would further cement their credentials as a side capable of more than simply avoiding relegation.