International Coverage

How to watch France vs Spain with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Semi Finals Dallas Stadium

Today's game between France and Spain will kick-off at 14 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is expected to name an unchanged side. The projected XI has Mike Maignan in goal, with Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne across the back four. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone are set to anchor midfield, with Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele supporting Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been declared for France, though updates on Mbappe's ankle are expected closer to kick-off.

Spain also report a fully fit squad. Luis de la Fuente's projected XI features Unai Simon in goal, with Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella in defence. Rodri and Pedri start in central midfield, with Dani Olmo, Alejandro Baena, and Lamine Yamal behind Mikel Oyarzabal. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for La Roja. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France have won all five of their most recent matches, all at the 2026 World Cup. Their last outing was a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. Prior to that, they beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16, then defeated Sweden 3-0, Norway 4-1, and Iraq 3-0 in the group stage. Across those five games, France scored 13 goals and kept four clean sheets, conceding only once — against Norway.

Spain have also won their last five, all at this tournament. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals — the first time they conceded in the knockout rounds. Before that, they beat Portugal 1-0, Austria 3-0, Uruguay 1-0, and Saudi Arabia 4-0. Spain scored 11 goals across those five fixtures and kept three clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-4 Spain win in the UEFA Nations League final on June 5, 2025. Before that, Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, while France won 2-1 in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final. Across the last five meetings, Spain have won three and France two, with the sides combining for 16 goals.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while France won Group I to advance through the group stage.