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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoFinland
Olympiastadion
team-logoBelarus
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Finland vs Belarus: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Finland vs Belarus
Finland
Belarus
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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TV360

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SuperSport Premier League ROA

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Andorra

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Monaco

L'Équipe Web

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UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

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Palau

UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

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Tuvalu

UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

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Nauru

UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

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Vatican City

UEFA.tv (Global/Regional)

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How to watch Finland vs Belarus with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2
Olympiastadion

Today's game between Finland and Belarus will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Finland vs Belarus today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Finland vs Belarus Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Friis

Form

FIN

FIN - Form

NZL
W0-2
CPV
L1-1
GER
L4-0
HUN
L2-1
SMR
W0-7
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BLR

BLR - Form

CYP
W0-1
ARM
W1-2
SYR
W4-1
BUR
D2-2
ALB
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FinlandDrawBelarus
3
2
0
Friendlies
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
2
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
1
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
1
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
FT
Friendlies
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
1
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
1
FT
Friendlies
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
2
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
2
FT
5Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FinlandFinlandFIN
110070+73
W
2
AlbaniaAlbaniaALB
110020+23
W
3
BelarusBelarusBLR
100102-20
L
4
San MarinoSan MarinoSMR
100107-70
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

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