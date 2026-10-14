International Coverage

How to watch Feyenoord vs Como with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and Como will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Giovanni van Bronckhorst names a projected XI of Tjark Ernst, Javi Lopez, Jerry St. Juste, Mika Marmol, Givairo Read, Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente, and Anis Hadj Moussa. Feyenoord are without Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie through injury, leaving van Bronckhorst with limited options across the squad.

Cesc Fabregas is set to field Jean Butez, Jacobo Ramon, Alex Valle, Trevoh Chalobah, Yan Couto, Martin Baturina, Assane Diao, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Luis Milla, and Anastasios Douvikas as his projected starting eleven. Moise Kean misses out through injury, with no further suspensions affecting the Como squad ahead of kick-off.

Form

Feyenoord head into this match having won four of their last five games, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. Their domestic record in that run has been emphatic, including a 5-0 win over FC Utrecht and a 7-0 dismantling of PEC Zwolle. Most recently, they beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in the Eredivisie. Across those five matches, Feyenoord have scored fifteen goals and conceded six.

Como's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League and won 4-1 away at Genoa in Serie A, before drawing 0-0 at Roma in their most recent outing. A 2-0 defeat to Frosinone represents their lowest point in that run. Como have scored eleven goals and conceded four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Feyenoord and Como. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if it becomes available.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Como currently sit in sixth place, putting them in a strong position in the group phase, while Feyenoord are placed 34th, meaning they must pick up points urgently to keep their European ambitions alive.