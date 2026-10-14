Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoFeyenoord
de Kuip
team-logoComo
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Feyenoord vs Como: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Feyenoord vs Como
Feyenoord
Como
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1

Sky Austria

Brazil

TNT Brasil

TNT Sports Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN5 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN2 Colombia

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

France (via region/international)

Canal+ France

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport Uno

Sky Sport Italy

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

TNT Sports Mexico

TNT Sports

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN2 Colombia

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Feyenoord vs Como with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and Como will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Como today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord vs Como Probable lineups

4-3-3
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
page.match.formation.title
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
T. ErnstT. ErnstJ. LopezJ. LopezJ. St. JusteJ. St. JusteM. MarmolM. MarmolG. ReadG. ReadG. ZechielG. ZechielO. TarghallineO. TarghallineC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteN. FerriN. FerriL. ValenteL. ValenteA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj MoussaJ. ButezJ. ButezJ. RamonJ. RamonA. ValleA. ValleT. ChalobahT. ChalobahY. CoutoY. CoutoM. BaturinaM. BaturinaA. DiaoA. DiaoN. PazN. PazL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaL. MillaL. MillaA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
4-3-3
Feyenoord

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • G. van Bronckhorst
  • C. Fabregas

Giovanni van Bronckhorst names a projected XI of Tjark Ernst, Javi Lopez, Jerry St. Juste, Mika Marmol, Givairo Read, Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente, and Anis Hadj Moussa. Feyenoord are without Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie through injury, leaving van Bronckhorst with limited options across the squad.

Cesc Fabregas is set to field Jean Butez, Jacobo Ramon, Alex Valle, Trevoh Chalobah, Yan Couto, Martin Baturina, Assane Diao, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Luis Milla, and Anastasios Douvikas as his projected starting eleven. Moise Kean misses out through injury, with no further suspensions affecting the Como squad ahead of kick-off.

Form

FEY

FEY - Form

NEC
W1-3
BAR
L5-1
ZWO
W0-7
UTR
W5-0
AZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

GEN
W1-4
RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Feyenoord head into this match having won four of their last five games, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. Their domestic record in that run has been emphatic, including a 5-0 win over FC Utrecht and a 7-0 dismantling of PEC Zwolle. Most recently, they beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in the Eredivisie. Across those five matches, Feyenoord have scored fifteen goals and conceded six.

Como's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League and won 4-1 away at Genoa in Serie A, before drawing 0-0 at Roma in their most recent outing. A 2-0 defeat to Frosinone represents their lowest point in that run. Como have scored eleven goals and conceded four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Feyenoord and Como. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if it becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Como currently sit in sixth place, putting them in a strong position in the group phase, while Feyenoord are placed 34th, meaning they must pick up points urgently to keep their European ambitions alive.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google