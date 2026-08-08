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Club Friendlies
team-logoFerencvaros
team-logoReal Madrid
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Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid
Ferencvaros
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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How to watch Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Real Madrid will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 18:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid lineups

4-2-3-1
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
90D. Dibusz4M. Gomez20Cadu5N. Zohore14A. Osvath68Z. Varga15D. Arzani36G. Kanichowsky88P. Rommens32A. Cirkovic75L. Joseph13A. Lunin33D. Dumfries18A. Carreras36M. Rivas27J. Martinez15A. Guler39A. Ciria21B. Diaz6E. Camavinga8F. Valverde29Endrick
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
Ferencvaros

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Substitutes

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this friendly. Real Madrid's squad has been in active use throughout pre-season, though no injury or suspension updates have been provided for this fixture. Ferencvaros likewise have no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their squads.

Form

FTC

FTC - Form

TWE
W1-2
PAK
L4-2
TWE
D2-2
VBU
D0-0
GOR
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

OVI
W2-0
SEV
W0-1
ATH
W4-2
LEG
W4-1
FIO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Ferencvaros have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Gornik Zabrze in Europa League qualification on August 5. Earlier in that same qualifying run, they drew 2-2 with FC Twente before winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate. A 4-2 league defeat to Paksi SE represents their only loss in the run, with the side scoring six and conceding seven across the five games.

Real Madrid arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly on August 1, following a 4-1 friendly win over Leganes. Before that, Madrid closed out the LaLiga season with three consecutive victories, including wins over Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, and Real Oviedo, scoring seven goals and conceding three across those three league matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ferencvaros and Real Madrid.

Standings

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