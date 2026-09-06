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How to watch Everton vs Manchester United with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Everton and Manchester United will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 14:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Manchester United todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Everton vs Manchester United Probable lineups
David Moyes names a projected XI with Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back line of Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Jarrad Branthwaite. Harrison Armstrong, Merlin Roehl, James Garner, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are set to operate in midfield, with Tyrique George and Thierno Barry leading the attack. Christian Noergaard is listed as an injury absentee, and no suspensions are in place for the home side.
Michael Carrick's Manchester United carry a lengthy injury list into this fixture, with Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte all sidelined. The projected XI places Senne Lammens in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw forming the back four. Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Youri Tielemans are set in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Matheus Cunha expected to lead the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Everton head into this match with two wins and two draws from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent Premier League game ended 1-1 against AFC Bournemouth, while the outing before that produced a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. A 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End also features in that run, and Moyes's side have scored nine goals across the five matches while conceding just twice.
Manchester United's recent record is less settled. Their last five results include two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent was an emphatic 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, but that followed a 2-0 league defeat to Hull City. United scored ten goals across those five games and conceded nine, a pattern that reflects a side capable of producing in attack but still vulnerable at the back.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture. United also claimed the reverse fixture that season, with Everton losing 1-0 at home in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, each side has won twice with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 11 goals. The most one-sided result in that period was a 4-0 United win in December 2024.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|7
D
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5
|+2
|6
W
W
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|5
D
D
W
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|5
W
D
D
|7
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|5
D
W
D
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|5
D
D
W
|9
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|4
D
L
W
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
D
W
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
D
W
L
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
W
L
|13
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
W
L
L
|14
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
L
L
W
|15
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|16
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|17
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|18
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|19
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|0
L
L
L
|20
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
L
In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit eighth while Manchester United are placed eleventh.