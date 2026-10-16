Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoChelsea
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Everton vs Chelsea: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

Canal+

Canal+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv

DStv

Egypt

TOD

TOD

Ethiopia

SuperSport

SuperSport

France

Canal+

Canal+

India

JioHotstar

JioHotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Mexico

Max

Max

Mongolia

Premier Sports

Premier Sports Network

Niger

SuperSport

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

United States

Peacock

Peacock

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Chelsea will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
page.match.formation.title
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
3-4-2-1
J. PickfordJ. PickfordM. KeaneM. KeaneA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiJ. GarnerJ. GarnerJ. GrealishJ. GrealishH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallB. JohnsonB. JohnsonT. BarryT. BarryE. MartinezE. MartinezL. ColwillL. ColwillM. LacroixM. LacroixJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongJ. HendersonJ. HendersonM. CaicedoM. CaicedoM. RogersM. RogersC. PalmerC. PalmerP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaP. NetoP. NetoJ. PedroJ. Pedro
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Everton

Starting XI

Chelsea

Manager

  • D. Moyes
  • X. Alonso

David Moyes names a projected XI for Everton that includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back line of Michael Keane, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, and James Tarkowski. James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are expected to operate in midfield alongside Jack Grealish and Harrison Armstrong, with Brennan Johnson and Thierno Barry leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported in the Everton camp.

For Chelsea, Xabi Alonso is expected to deploy Emiliano Martinez between the posts, with Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, and Josh Acheampong in defence. Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson are projected to start in midfield, supporting an attack built around Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro. Jamie Gittens and Reece James are both confirmed absentees through injury, with James having undergone surgery on a knee problem sustained in training.

Form

EVE

EVE - Form

MUN
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
IPS
W1-0
HUL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CHE

CHE - Form

ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Everton head into this match with a mixed recent record, taking one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent Premier League fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with Hull City, a result that summed up a period in which the Toffees have shown enough to compete but not enough to consistently close out matches. A 1-0 win over Ipswich Town and a Carabao Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers offer encouragement, but two draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reflect a team that too often settles for a share of the spoils.

Chelsea arrive with a sharper edge, having won two and drawn two of their last five, with one defeat. The standout result in that run was a 5-1 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth, a performance that demonstrated the attacking quality Alonso has been building. A 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United also showed a ruthless streak in front of goal, though a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in the league serves as a reminder that Chelsea's form can still be unpredictable. Across the five matches, the Blues have scored 14 goals while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EvertonDrawChelsea
1
1
3
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
6
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Everton claimed a 3-0 home win over Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Looking across the last five Premier League encounters, Everton have won twice and Chelsea twice, with one match ending level. Those five games have produced 12 goals in total, making this a fixture with a history of decisive scorelines rather than tight, cagey affairs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit fifth and Chelsea sixth, meaning both clubs are competing in the upper reaches of the division. The gap between them is slim, and the outcome here could have a direct impact on where each side stands as the season develops.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google