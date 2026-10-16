International Coverage

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Chelsea will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

David Moyes names a projected XI for Everton that includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back line of Michael Keane, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, and James Tarkowski. James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are expected to operate in midfield alongside Jack Grealish and Harrison Armstrong, with Brennan Johnson and Thierno Barry leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported in the Everton camp.

For Chelsea, Xabi Alonso is expected to deploy Emiliano Martinez between the posts, with Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, and Josh Acheampong in defence. Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson are projected to start in midfield, supporting an attack built around Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro. Jamie Gittens and Reece James are both confirmed absentees through injury, with James having undergone surgery on a knee problem sustained in training.

Form

Everton head into this match with a mixed recent record, taking one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent Premier League fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with Hull City, a result that summed up a period in which the Toffees have shown enough to compete but not enough to consistently close out matches. A 1-0 win over Ipswich Town and a Carabao Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers offer encouragement, but two draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reflect a team that too often settles for a share of the spoils.

Chelsea arrive with a sharper edge, having won two and drawn two of their last five, with one defeat. The standout result in that run was a 5-1 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth, a performance that demonstrated the attacking quality Alonso has been building. A 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United also showed a ruthless streak in front of goal, though a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in the league serves as a reminder that Chelsea's form can still be unpredictable. Across the five matches, the Blues have scored 14 goals while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Everton claimed a 3-0 home win over Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Looking across the last five Premier League encounters, Everton have won twice and Chelsea twice, with one match ending level. Those five games have produced 12 goals in total, making this a fixture with a history of decisive scorelines rather than tight, cagey affairs.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit fifth and Chelsea sixth, meaning both clubs are competing in the upper reaches of the division. The gap between them is slim, and the outcome here could have a direct impact on where each side stands as the season develops.