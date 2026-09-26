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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoEngland
Wembley
team-logoSpain
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England vs Spain: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch England vs Spain with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Wembley

Today's game between England and Spain will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Spain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

England vs Spain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
England crest
England
ENG
Formation
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-3-3
J. PickfordJ. PickfordE. KonsaE. KonsaN. O'ReillyN. O'ReillyT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldM. GuehiM. GuehiM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamE. AndersonE. AndersonA. GordonA. GordonB. SakaB. SakaH. KaneH. KaneU. SimonU. SimonM. CucurellaM. CucurellaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiD. HuijsenD. HuijsenE. GarciaE. GarciaF. RuizF. RuizRodriRodriF. LopezF. LopezL. YamalL. YamalM. OyarzabalM. OyarzabalN. WilliamsN. Williams
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-2-3-1
England

Starting XI

Spain

Manager

  • T. Tuchel
  • L. de la Fuente

Thomas Tuchel's England squad has been disrupted by a series of late fitness concerns ahead of this fixture. Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento is expected to withdraw after picking up an injury in training, while Cole Palmer is also set to pull out despite his recent recall to the squad. Updates to the confirmed group will be added closer to kick-off.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has not reported any injuries or suspensions in the data available at this stage. Further squad information will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

ENG

ENG - Form

COD
W2-1
MEX
W2-3
NOR
W1-2
ARG
L1-2
FRA
W4-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ESP

ESP - Form

AUT
W3-0
POR
W0-1
BEL
W2-1
FRA
W0-2
ARG
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

England go into this fixture with a record of four wins and one loss across their last five matches, all played at the World Cup. Their most recent outing was a 4-6 defeat to France in the quarter-finals, a result that ended their tournament run. Prior to that, they beat Norway 1-2, Mexico 2-3, and DR Congo 2-1, scoring 10 goals and conceding 12 across those five matches. The only defeat in that run came against Argentina at the semi-final stage, where they lost 1-2.

Spain arrive with a flawless five-match record, winning every game at the World Cup without a single defeat. Their most recent match was a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, and they also beat France 2-0 in the semi-finals. Across their five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded two, keeping two clean sheets and showing consistent defensive solidity throughout the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EnglandDrawSpain
1
1
3
European Championship
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
England badge
England
ENG
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
England badge
England
ENG
3
FT
UEFA Nations League A
England badge
England
ENG
1
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Friendlies
England badge
England
ENG
2
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Friendlies
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
England badge
England
ENG
0
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at Euro 2024, where Spain beat England 2-1. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Spain hold the stronger record, with three wins to England's one, and one draw. Spain have scored eight goals across those five matches compared to England's seven, reflecting the competitive nature of this rivalry at international level.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
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2
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
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3
EnglandEnglandENG
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4
SpainSpainESP
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Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, England currently sit third and Spain fourth, meaning both sides are looking to climb the table when they meet at Wembley.

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