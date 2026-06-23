International Coverage





How to watch England vs Ghana with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between England and Ghana will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 21:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report ahead of the Ghana fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. The most significant update from the England camp concerns Declan Rice, who has been managing neural pain since December but has confirmed his fitness, while Marcus Rashford has also returned to full training after a fitness concern following the Croatia win. Tuchel has not yet revealed whether Bukayo Saka will start after the Arsenal forward was named among the substitutes in the opening game. Updates to the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Carlos Queiroz has similarly kept his cards close to his chest, with no injury or suspension news confirmed for Ghana ahead of the match. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this fixture on the back of three consecutive wins, their most recent a 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener. Before that, Tuchel's side beat Costa Rica 3-0 and New Zealand 1-0 in pre-tournament friendlies, though those results were bookended by a 1-0 defeat to Japan and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay earlier in the year. Across their last five matches, England have scored nine goals and conceded four, with their attacking output noticeably sharper since the tournament began.

Ghana's recent form tells a more difficult story. Their 1-0 win over Panama was only their second positive result from five outings, with the other being a 1-1 draw against Wales in June. They lost 2-0 to Mexico, 2-1 to Germany, and suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in the spring. Queiroz's side have scored just four goals across those five games while conceding ten, which makes their defensive resilience against Panama all the more notable.

Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last match GHA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins England 1 - 1 Ghana 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

There is limited recent history between these two nations. The only meeting in the dataset dates back to March 2011, when England and Ghana drew 1-1 in a friendly. That single result offers little in the way of meaningful pattern, and this World Cup group stage encounter represents a rare competitive meeting between the sides.

Standings

England currently lead Group L, with Ghana sitting second. A win for the Three Lions would move them to six points and put qualification from the group stage firmly within reach.