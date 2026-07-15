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World Cup
team-logoEngland
Atlanta Stadium
team-logoArgentina
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England vs Argentina: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
England vs Argentina
England
Argentina
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Canada

TSN

United States

FOX Network

Brazil

Globoplay

Australia

SBS

India

ZEE5

Argentina

Televisión Pública

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Democratic Republic of the Congo

StarTimes

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico

ViX

Indonesia

Vidio

Iran

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mongolia

MONOMAX

Peru

DIRECTV Sports

Chad

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Niger

DStv

Angola

ZAP

Mali

New World Sport

South Africa

SuperSport

Colombia

Caracol TV

Bolivia

Red Uno

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania

Azam Sports

How to watch England vs Argentina with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between England and Argentina will kick-off at 15 Jul 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Argentina today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

England vs Argentina Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
England crest
England
ENG
Formation
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
4-1-3-2
1J. Pickford5J. Stones6M. Guehi3N. O'Reilly2E. Konsa10J. Bellingham4D. Rice8E. Anderson18A. Gordon7B. Saka9H. Kane23E. Martinez26N. Molina13C. Romero6L. Martinez3N. Tagliafico20A. Mac Allister5L. Paredes7R. De Paul24E. Fernandez10L. Messi9J. Alvarez
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
4-2-3-1
England

Starting XI

Argentina

Manager

  • T. Tuchel
  • L. Scaloni

Injuries and Suspensions

    Thomas Tuchel has a near-full squad available. Jordan Henderson misses out through injury, while Jarell Quansah is suspended. The projected XI shows Pickford in goal, with a back four of Stones, Guehi, Konsa, and O'Reilly. Bellingham, Rice, and Elliot Anderson are set to form the midfield, with Saka, Gordon, and Kane leading the attack.

    Lionel Scaloni reports no fresh injury or suspension concerns for Argentina. The projected XI lines up with Martinez in goal, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Tagliafico in defence, Mac Allister, Paredes, and De Paul in midfield, and Fernandez, Messi, and Alvarez in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    ENG

    ENG - Form

    GHA
    D0-0
    PAN
    W0-2
    COD
    W2-1
    MEX
    W2-3
    NOR
    W1-2
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/4
    Games over 2.5 goals
    3/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5
    ARG

    ARG - Form

    AUT
    W2-0
    JOR
    W1-3
    CPV
    W3-2
    EGY
    W3-2
    SUI
    W3-1
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    14/6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    4/5

    England have won four of their last five World Cup matches, drawing only their opening group game against Ghana, which ended 0-0. They have scored eight goals across those five fixtures and conceded four, with wins over Panama, DR Congo, Mexico, and Norway. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, settled in extra time.

    Argentina have won all five of their last five matches at the tournament, scoring 12 goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals. They also beat Egypt 3-2 and Cabo Verde 3-2 in earlier rounds, showing a capacity to win tight matches. Scaloni's side have not dropped a point since the tournament began.

    Head-to-Head Record

    ENG

    Last 3 matches

    ARG

    2

    Wins

    1

    Draw

    0

    Wins

    4

    Goals scored

    2
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/3
    Both teams scored
    1/3

    The most recent meeting between the two sides in this dataset was a friendly in November 2005, which England won 3-2. Before that, England beat Argentina 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup group stage. The sides also drew 0-0 in a friendly in February 2000. Across the three matches listed, England have two wins and one draw, with Argentina yet to record a victory in this run.

    Standings

    Argentina finished top of Group J, while England won Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

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