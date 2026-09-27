International Coverage

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How to watch Denmark vs Wales with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Parken

Today's game between Denmark and Wales will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Wales today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brian Riemer names a projected XI for Denmark that includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with a back line of Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, and Oliver Provstgaard. Joakim Maehle, Victor Froholdt, Patrick Dorgu, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, and Mikkel Damsgaard support Rasmus Hoejlund in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Craig Bellamy's Wales are set to line up with Danny Ward in goal, a defence featuring Chris Mepham, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, and Jay Dasilva, with Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James, Sorba Thomas, and Josh Sheehan in midfield behind Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Denmark have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Norway in UEFA Nations League A, and they also lost 2-2 on aggregate terms in a World Cup qualifier against Czechia and 4-2 to Scotland. Their sole win in this run was a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia.

Wales have managed no wins in their last five, with two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Portugal in the Nations League. They drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland in that run, and lost 1-1 on aggregate to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier. Wales have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at UEFA Euro 2020, where Denmark beat Wales 4-0. Across the last four recorded meetings, Denmark have won three and Wales one, with Denmark scoring eight goals to Wales's two. The sides also met twice in UEFA Nations League B in 2018, with Denmark winning both fixtures — 2-0 at home and 2-1 away.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Norway NOR 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Portugal POR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Denmark DEN 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Wales WAL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Denmark sit third and Wales fourth in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, meaning both teams are under pressure to avoid relegation from the top tier of the competition.