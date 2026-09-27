Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League A
team-logoDenmark
Parken
team-logoWales
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Denmark vs Wales: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Denmark vs Wales
Denmark
Wales
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

ViX / Fox Sports

vix.com

Indonesia

RCTI+ / Vision+

visionplus.id

Brazil

Disney+ Brazil

disneyplus.com

Mexico

Sky HD / Sky+

sky.com.mx

Egypt

beIN Sports CONNECT

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Turkey

Exxen

exxen.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

United Kingdom

S4C / Viaplay UK

s4c.cymru

France

L'Équipe Live

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Italy

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Spain

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Argentina

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Poland

Polsat Box Go

polsatboxgo.pl

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Romania

Digi Online

digionline.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Czech Republic

Sport 1

sport1tv.cz

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

play.tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV2 Play Norway

tv2.no

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Denmark vs Wales with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2
Parken

Today's game between Denmark and Wales will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Wales today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Denmark vs Wales Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
Formation
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
4-4-2
F. JoergensenF. JoergensenJ. AndersenJ. Andersenteam-logoR. KristensenO. ProvstgaardO. Provstgaardteam-logoJ. MaehleV. FroholdtV. FroholdtP. DorguP. DorguM. HjulmandM. HjulmandP. HoejbjergP. HoejbjergM. DamsgaardM. DamsgaardR. HoejlundR. HoejlundD. WardD. WardC. MephamC. MephamB. DaviesB. DaviesN. WilliamsN. WilliamsJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaE. AmpaduE. AmpaduD. JamesD. Jamesteam-logoS. Thomasteam-logoJ. SheehanK. MooreK. MooreB. JohnsonB. Johnson
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
4-2-3-1
Denmark

Starting XI

Wales

Manager

  • B. Riemer
  • C. Bellamy

Brian Riemer names a projected XI for Denmark that includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with a back line of Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, and Oliver Provstgaard. Joakim Maehle, Victor Froholdt, Patrick Dorgu, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, and Mikkel Damsgaard support Rasmus Hoejlund in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Craig Bellamy's Wales are set to line up with Danny Ward in goal, a defence featuring Chris Mepham, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, and Jay Dasilva, with Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James, Sorba Thomas, and Josh Sheehan in midfield behind Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

DEN

DEN - Form

SCO
L4-2
MKD
W4-0
CZE
L2-2
COD
D0-0
NOR
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WAL

WAL - Form

BIH
L1-1
NIR
D1-1
GHA
D1-1
ROU
L2-1
POR
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Denmark have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Norway in UEFA Nations League A, and they also lost 2-2 on aggregate terms in a World Cup qualifier against Czechia and 4-2 to Scotland. Their sole win in this run was a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia.

Wales have managed no wins in their last five, with two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Portugal in the Nations League. They drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland in that run, and lost 1-1 on aggregate to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier. Wales have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

DenmarkDrawWales
3
0
1
European Championship
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
4
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
Friendlies
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
0
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
FT
8Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored1/4

The most recent meeting between these sides came at UEFA Euro 2020, where Denmark beat Wales 4-0. Across the last four recorded meetings, Denmark have won three and Wales one, with Denmark scoring eight goals to Wales's two. The sides also met twice in UEFA Nations League B in 2018, with Denmark winning both fixtures — 2-0 at home and 2-1 away.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NorwayNorwayNOR
110032+13
W
2
PortugalPortugalPOR
110010+13
W
3
DenmarkDenmarkDEN
100123-10
L
4
WalesWalesWAL
100101-10
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Denmark sit third and Wales fourth in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, meaning both teams are under pressure to avoid relegation from the top tier of the competition.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google