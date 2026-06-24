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World Cup
team-logoCzechia
Mexico City Stadium
team-logoMexico
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Czechia vs Mexico: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Czechia vs Mexico
Czechia
Mexico
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

China

CCTV-5 Sports

tv.cctv.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Argentina

Flow Sports

flow.com.ar

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan TV

qazaqstan.tv

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Congo DR

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa

televisa.com

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

Iran

IRIB Varzesh

varzeshtv.ir

Mongolia

MNB Sports

mnb.mn

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Colombia

Win Sports

winsports.co

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Chile

Chilevision

chilevision.cl

Kenya

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

France

beIN Sports 1

beinsports.com

Japan

NHK G TV

nhk.or.jp

Germany

MagentaTV

magentatv.de

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Great Britain

BBC One

bbc.co.uk

Austria

ORF eins

orf.at

How to watch Czechia vs Mexico with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. A
Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Czechia and Mexico will kick-off at 25 Jun 2026, 02:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Mexico today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Czechia vs Mexico Probable lineups

3-5-2
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
Formation
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
4-1-4-1
1M. Kovar4R. Hranac7L. Krejci3T. Holes8V. Darida24A. Sojka12L. Cerv5V. Coufal18M. Sadilek9A. Hlozek10P. Schick1J. Rangel23J. Gallardo5J. Vasquez2J. Sanchez15I. Reyes16J. Quinones6E. Lira26B. Gutierrez25R. Alvarado7L. Romo11S. Gimenez
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
3-5-2
Czechia

Starting XI

Mexico

Manager

  • M. Koubek
  • J. Aguirre

Injuries and Suspensions

    Miroslav Koubek names a projected XI of Matej Kovar; Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci, Tomas Holes; Vladimir Coufal, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek; Alexandr Sojka, Adam Hlozek; Patrik Schick. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Czech side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    Javier Aguirre's projected XI reads: Jose Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Brian Gutierrez; Roberto Alvarado, Julian Quinones; Santiago Gimenez. Mexico also have no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    CZE
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/7
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    5/5

    MEX
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    11/1
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/5
    Both teams scored
    1/5

    Czechia have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with South Africa at this World Cup on June 18, and before that they fell 2-1 to South Korea on June 12. Wins over Guatemala (3-1) and Kosovo (2-1) in pre-tournament friendlies showed their attacking capacity, though their defensive record across the five games has been inconsistent.

    Mexico have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 World Cup win over South Korea on June 19, and they also beat South Africa 2-0 on June 11. A 5-1 friendly win over Serbia and a 1-0 victory over Australia earlier in the run underline El Tri's form coming into this fixture. Mexico have kept consecutive clean sheets at the 2026 World Cup.

    Head-to-Head Record

    No head-to-head data between Czechia and Mexico is available across the last five meetings in the provided match records. The two nations have not met in a direct fixture within the dataset supplied.

    Standings

    In Group A, Mexico sit top of the table while Czechia are third heading into the final round of fixtures.

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